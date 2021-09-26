Carrie Underwood shows how to not get canceled

While performing at CMA Summer Jam, Carrie Underwood wore a pair of black shorts, paired with a fringed top, to belt out her hits. The biggest names in country music gather to perform at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater at the end of July 2021. The event was for CMA Summer Jam, which will air in a three-hour special on ABC at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. Carrie Underwood was one of the stars in attendance, and she absolutely captivated the crowd with her performance. During her set, Carrie sang two of her most iconic songs, “Last Name” and “Church Bells.” She was also joined by Dwight Yoakam for duets of “Guitars Cadillacs” and “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere.”

