Carrie Underwood shows how to not get canceled

By Christopher Tremoglie
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August, Carrie Underwood was harassed on social media because she liked a tweet from conservative pundit Matt Walsh. Walsh’s tweet concerned a speech he gave to the Nashville School Board that discussed not wearing masks. Underwood's like prompted outcries from the left-wing COVID mob, which excoriates any person on Twitter who does not agree with their ideas. Matt Walsh doesn’t, so when Underwood liked a tweet, she became persona non grata.

Pops1957
5d ago

She is much more savvy than the twitter mob who went after her. I guarantee her silence gave her the last laugh. These keyboard warriors need to get out of their mommies basements and get into the real world!!

Stretch5150
5d ago

Carrie Underwood is totally right on here and I totally agree with you her on that too period. I would love to play with her kitty anytime anyplace anywhere anyhow she would love to have it done period

