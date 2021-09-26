Carrie Underwood shows how to not get canceled
In August, Carrie Underwood was harassed on social media because she liked a tweet from conservative pundit Matt Walsh. Walsh’s tweet concerned a speech he gave to the Nashville School Board that discussed not wearing masks. Underwood's like prompted outcries from the left-wing COVID mob, which excoriates any person on Twitter who does not agree with their ideas. Matt Walsh doesn’t, so when Underwood liked a tweet, she became persona non grata.www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 5