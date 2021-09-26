CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots vs. Saints Live Updates: Jameis Winston, New Orleans take on Mac Jones, New England in Week 3

By Jim Pignatiello
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FOXBOROUGH — The New England Patriots look to make it two wins in a row as they host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The Patriots (1-1) are coming off a Week 2 win over the New York Jets that saw the defense intercept rookie QB Zach Wilson four times en route to a 25-6 victory.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
The Spun

Jameis Winston Makes Major Donation To New Orleans Hurricane Relief

Jameis Winston still has to wait a few more days before he attempts his first regular season pass in the Caesars Superdome as the starting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints. However, he’s not waiting until Sunday to make an impact on the New Orleans community. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 2: New Orleans Saints advantages vs. Carolina Panthers

On paper, the New Orleans Saints have almost every advantage over their Week 2 opponent. Their roster is stronger from top to bottom than the Carolina Panthers’, and they have the benefit of experience on their side. But a series of injuries to key positions will be challenging, as will a cluster of breakthrough COVID-19 cases among vaccinated coaches.
NFL
247Sports

New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston brutally honest after loss to Carolina Panthers

After opening the season with a head-turning performance, New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston regressed to the mean during Sunday's 26-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers, throwing two interceptions without a touchdown pass amid a disappointing outing for a talented offense. “I’ve got to get better … get us in...
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots: Mac Jones proves he’s at the top of his QB class

The New England Patriots moved into an early three way tie a top the AFC East after winning their first game of the season against the New York Jets yesterday. While they currently sit in third due to the Buffalo Bills having the best divisional record, and the Miami Dolphins currently owning the tiebreaker after beating the Pats in Week 1, the season is still young, and there’s a lot of football left to be played.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Patriots Enemy Profile: New Orleans Saints

The New England Patriots won last week 25-6. Both offensively and defensively, New England dominated the game. The team looks to improve to 2-1 as they take on the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium for the first time since 2013. In addition to the normal game day activities, former Patriots receiver Julien Edleman will be honored at halftime for his remarkable career and surely they’ll have a terrific video that will take a long walk down memory lane of his time in New England. His accomplishments will and should land him a spot at the Patriots hall of fame.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
batonrougenews.net

Postgame Transcripts: Week 2 vs. New Orleans Saints

I feel, obviously, very proud of the guys today. I thought it was a good team win. I thought our guys played hard. A lot of things we have to get corrected. A lot of guys went down today. A lot of new guys stepped up. Too many coaching errors in the first half. You know, having to call time out because we have the wrong call in or one of our players gets confused. We have to clean a lot of things up as a coaching staff first and then in the second half, offensively, we just continue to kind of have that lull, especially when we have a lead. We just have to learn how to be aggressive but still be smart. I thought at the end though, despite the woes of the kicking game, just not enough good plays in the kicking game. I thought our guys on offense made the plays they had to make. Zane [Gonzalez] stepped up and defensively, obviously, we got a lot of pressure all day and stopped the run. Obviously, the Saints have been through a lot over the last month. Respect for them. A tremendous amount of respect for Sean Payton, down coaches this week, and we know we will see them again at the end of the season for a great game.
NFL
northwestgeorgianews.com

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston trusts process to help correct errors

Jameis Winston has been here before. Not as a New Orleans Saint, but in his career, yes. He's had a standout performance (70 percent completions, five touchdowns, no interceptions, no sacks in the 38-3 victory over Green Bay to open the season) that was followed by a not-so-shiny offering (50 percent completions, no touchdowns, two interceptions, four times sacked in the 26-7 loss to Carolina on Sunday).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#New England#American Football#Saints Live Updates#The Green Bay Packers
clnsmedia.com

Keys To Victory For Mac Jones & The Patriots Offense vs Saints Defense

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar breaks down the Patriots’ offensive keys to victory vs the New Orleans Saints. Evan thinks New England should take a page out of Carolina’s game plan by spreading the field and attacking with a quick-passing game from the gun. Panthers QB Sam Darnold was able to go 20/25 from the shotgun for 9.1 yards per attempt on short throws that traveled an average of just 5.5 yards in the air.
NFL
PatsFans.com

MORSE: Game 3 Preview – Patriots vs New Orleans Saints

The Patriots have a very tough opponent this week and I am sure Coach Belichick is emphasizing not to look past them to next week’s game with Tampa Bay. No coach in the NFL had to overcome so many difficulties in-season and yet still produced excellence, like Sean Payton. He should have been awarded the coach of the year.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
PatriotMaven

Patriots vs. Saints: Three to Watch on Defense vs. New Orleans

The New England Patriots will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While New Orleans is primarily known for its high-powered and versatile offense, they also possess a more-than-formidable defense, capable of beating teams in various ways. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Saints’ weaknesses.
NFL
NESN

Cam Newton Questions Resurface As Mac Jones, Patriots Stumble Vs. Saints

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Cam Newton, released several weeks ago by the New England Patriots, doesn’t even need to be on an NFL roster to generate noise on social media. Newton once again started trending on Twitter on Sunday, thanks in large to Mac...
NFL
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
58K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy