690-bhp Nissan Juke-R with GT-R engine wants over £200,000

By Jacob Oliva Published by
motor1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nissan Juke has been dead since 2018 Well, at least in the US where it's practically replaced by the more standard-looking Kicks. But if you're looking to buy one but don't want the anaemic engine and the arguably problematic Nissan CVT, there's the Juke-R that can be found elsewhere in the world. In fact, one out of the five Nissan Juke-Rs ever made is currently on sale in Germany via VDM Cars, but it's asking for a hefty sum – like, 237,941 euros hefty or around £204,000 with the current exchange rates, basically supercar money for a Nissan Juke.

uk.motor1.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
