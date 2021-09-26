CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Mora launches new promotional videos

By City of Mora Contributed
Kanabec County Times Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Mora and Mora Public Schools are pleased to announce the launch of new videos to promote the community. The two organizations recently collaborated on the production of a series of three videos to promote the positive aspects of the community and school district. The videos, produced by Captivate Media + Consulting, are intended as a marketing and economic development tool in which to showcase Mora as “a place where there’s opportunity for all” and a community for adventure, culture, friendship and families.

IN THIS ARTICLE
