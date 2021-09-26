Mora launches new promotional videos
The City of Mora and Mora Public Schools are pleased to announce the launch of new videos to promote the community. The two organizations recently collaborated on the production of a series of three videos to promote the positive aspects of the community and school district. The videos, produced by Captivate Media + Consulting, are intended as a marketing and economic development tool in which to showcase Mora as “a place where there’s opportunity for all” and a community for adventure, culture, friendship and families.www.moraminn.com
