Mora launches new promotional videos

Facebook has launched two new versions of its Portal video calling tablets, including the first that can be carried around the house.The Portal+ is an updated version of its bigger video calling screen, which has a 14-inch display and gets rid of the old design that allowed it to be rotated, in favour of a screen that can be moved up and down.The Portal Go is the first version of the Facebook hardware that works with a battery, so that it can be taken around the house and used on the move. It sits in a charging dock the rest...

