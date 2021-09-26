CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears' Andy Dalton (knee) could miss an additional "week or two"

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (knee) could be sidelined for an additional "week or two" according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Dalton is dealing with a bone bruise on his left knee and depending on how quickly it heals, could miss out on the Bears' next two games. For as long as Dalton is sidelined, rookie Justin Fields is expected to operate under center for Chicago. The Bears face the Detroit Lions in Week 4, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. Whenever Dalton is healthy enough to return, the Bears have committed to him remaining their starter.

www.numberfire.com

Chicago Sun-Times

Soldier Field could turn quickly on Andy Dalton, Matt Nagy if Bears’ offense sputters

Sometimes it’s clear the moment someone says something that it has extraordinary potential to come back at them later with the cruel bite of irony. Like when Bears quarterback Andy Dalton says he hopes Soldier Field is “loud” for the season opener Sunday against the Bengals. He was talking about the fans roaring when the Bears are on defense, but they’ll make a lot of noise that Dalton doesn’t want if the offense struggles again.
NFL
NBC Sports

Andy Dalton’s knee injury not currently believed to be an ACL tear

It appears things could be worse for quarterback Andy Dalton. Dalton had to leave Sunday’s 20-17 victory over the Bengals with a knee injury suffered in the first half. But a league source told PFT that Dalton’s injury is not currently believed to be an ACL tear. The Bears will...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Andy Dalton escapes a major knee injury

Dr. Jesse Morse shares that Andy Dalton escaped a major knee injury, which is good news, however, he will still miss some time. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears News: Andy Dalton injury could take turn for worse

After Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton was injured in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, this week became a whole lot more interesting. Rookie Justin Fields took over for Dalton in the win over Cincinnati, but now the question becomes just how long the veteran will be out of action. Initially, reports stated that Dalton will be “week to week” with a bone bruise.
NFL
chicagobears

Bears still evaluating Dalton's knee injury

Quarterback Andy Dalton﻿'s status is uncertain for this week's game in Cleveland after he exited Sunday's win over the Bengals with a knee injury he sustained on a 14-yard run in the second quarter. The 11th-year pro returned for one series but then exited and remained on the sideline the rest of the game. The Bears said Monday the veteran will remain their starting quarterback if he's healthy enough to play.
NFL

