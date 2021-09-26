Bears' Andy Dalton (knee) could miss an additional "week or two"

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (knee) could be sidelined for an additional "week or two" according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Dalton is dealing with a bone bruise on his left knee and depending on how quickly it heals, could miss out on the Bears' next two games. For as long as Dalton is sidelined, rookie Justin Fields is expected to operate under center for Chicago. The Bears face the Detroit Lions in Week 4, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. Whenever Dalton is healthy enough to return, the Bears have committed to him remaining their starter.