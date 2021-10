Attack being the best form of defence is a tired phrase, but that's exactly what Julian Alaphilippe did to keep the rainbow jersey on his shoulders for another year. In his winner's press conference, he put that sentiment more eloquently than the "beautiful" race his French team rode, describing how he rails against the control sometimes exerted in races, a bundle of energy with nowhere to go, he bursts out and into life.

CYCLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO