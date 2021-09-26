CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Capitol Report: Lawmakers heading back to the Capitol on Monday to decide if Gov. Lamont should continue his pandemic powers

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTNH) – The time has come for the General Assembly to return to the Capitol and decide if Governor Ned Lamont should continue to have his COVID-19 emergency powers extended for the sixth time. Lawmakers go back under the gold dome on Monday. Lamont wants the ability to move quickly...

CBS Boston

Anti-Vaccine Protesters Force Postponement Of NH Executive Council Meeting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire executive council meeting was interrupted Wednesday morning by anti-vaccine protesters, causing the session to be postponed as lawmakers said they feared for their lives. State employees had to be escorted out of the building and to their cars as protestors took over the meeting. Lawmakers were set to vote on Department of Health and Human Services contracts to promote the COVID-19 vaccine and increase the state’s vaccination rate. But before the discussion could begin, protesters were yelling and being disruptive, with more outside trying to get in. It forced council members to leave the meeting. New Hampshire State Rep. Matt Wilhelm said the protesters shouted “we know where you live.” “NH’s democracy was hijacked today by extremists,” Wilhelm said. Gov. Chris Sununu called the incident “unacceptable.” “I will not put members of the Executive Council or State Agencies in harm’s way,” Sununu said in a statement. “State Police had to escort state employees to their cars after unacceptable, unruly behavior. This meeting is being postponed until our state employees can go before the Council in a safe and orderly manner. The items on today’s agenda will be brought up at a later date.”
PROTESTS
Health
Capitol
Politics
Public Health
Coronavirus
Hartford Courant

Deadline extended for COVID-19 vaccine mandate as 10,000 Connecticut state employees have failed to say whether they are vaccinated yet

With 10,000 state employees failing or unable to meet the state’s deadline for providing proof of vaccination or compliance with COVID-19 testing, the state extended its deadline to Oct. 4 for executive branch workers to comply. Employees who have been neither vaccinated nor tested by the new deadline will face unpaid leave as soon as Oct. 5 and no later than Oct. 11, officials said. Out of ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
upr.org

Capitol Hill Crowd Urges State Lawmakers To Ban Business Vaccine Mandates

A crowd of small business owners and anti-vaccine mandate activists gathered at the House Office Building on the Capitol grounds on Wednesday. They were urging lawmakers to do something and not allow COVID-19 vaccine requirements for employees. Rep. Suzanne Harrison, D-Draper, who is also an anesthesiologist, spoke during the committee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lawmakers Look To Extend Lamont’s Powers Next Week

The legislature will meet for two days early next week to debate extending Gov. Ned Lamont’s pandemic-related emergency declarations which are currently scheduled to expire next Thursday. Lawmakers in the House will convene Monday for a special session to approve the extension and the Senate will follow suit on Tuesday....
POLITICS
Daily Item

Lawmakers returning to Capitol with school mask controversy swirling

HARRISBURG — Both chambers of the General Assembly are returning to the Capitol Monday for an early start to the fall legislative session. Responding to Gov. Tom Wolf’s school mask mandate will likely be on their agenda, though legislative leaders are stopping short of saying exactly how they plan to respond.
EDUCATION
yankeeinstitute.org

Yankee Institute statement regarding extension of Gov. Lamont’s emergency powers

“There is no public interest that is served by extending Governor Lamont’s emergency powers, as state lawmakers reportedly plan to do next week. . Our state senators and representatives  are  fully capable of  debating and voting on whether policies put in place by the governor over the past 18 months should continue.  Dodging that responsibility undercuts the role of the General Assembly in state government and will permanently weaken the House and the Senate as institutions. 
POLITICS
Record-Journal

Lawmakers to consider 6th extension of Lamont's COVID powers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are expected to return to the state Capitol next week to decide whether to extend Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic until early February. The state Senate is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the...
HARTFORD, CT
yankeeinstitute.org

Gov. Lamont outlines need for continuing emergency powers

In a letter to legislative leaders calling for a special session next week to extend his emergency pandemic powers until February 15, Gov. Ned Lamont cited the Delta variant, an uptick in Connecticut cases and the ongoing need for vaccination, testing and mask mandates as reasons the emergency declaration should be continued for a sixth time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

Capitol Report

Following is a listing of executive, legislative and public policy action for the week of Sept. 20. Both houses of the General Assembly were in recess at press time. The Pennsylvania Senate and state House of Representatives were set to return to session Monday. Emergency Declaration. Both houses of the...
POLITICS

