Premier League

Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are all 'set to renew their interest in £86m Juventus winger Federico Chiesa this summer' but the Italian giants have no intention of letting their prized asset and Euro 2020 star leave

By Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are all reportedly set to renew their interest in Federico Chiesa this summer - but Juventus have no intention of selling him. The £86million-rated Italian winger starred for Roberto Mancini's side at Euro 2020, helping the Azzurri win the tournament with a series of stellar performances.

