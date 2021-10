The harvest holiday of Sukkot feels immeasurably more relatable to me this year than it has in the past, because this year I’m in the midst of my own actual harvest. The garden I planted in the spring has gone from relative order to wildly overgrown; a beautiful, bountiful mess. The carrots, which I wrote about for Rosh Hashanah, have all been pulled up, and most of the lettuce is gone. But the cucumbers, tomatoes, and peppers are so abundant I can hardly transport them in a single trip from garden to kitchen. The cucumbers seem to appear full-grown every day among the enormous heart-shaped leaves that climb two trellises. Prolific tomatoes which I wrote about for Yom Kippur are ripening at their own inconsistent pace within a huge tangle of bushy vines. And the peppers are hanging heavy from their stalks, glossy and green.

