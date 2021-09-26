John Frayne | 'Home again' in Foellinger

Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga are teaming up to bring “Macbeth” back to Broadway. Craig, who was last seen on Broadway in 2013’s “Betrayal,” is returning to the stage to star in the titular role. Negga will be making her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth, though the “Passing” actor has previously tackled Shakespeare in a New York-based production of “Hamlet.” Craig is no stranger to Shakespeare either, having recently appeared in “Othello” opposite David Oyelowo. The Shakespearean tragedy, one that involves malice, matrimony and murder, tells the story of one couple’s obsession with power — and their guilt after doing the unthinkable....

