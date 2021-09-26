CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Frayne | 'Home again' in Foellinger

By John Frayne
The News-Gazette
 5 days ago

There was a breakthrough Wednesday evening in Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. The last time I was in that hall, on March 12, 2020, I heard a concert given by the University of Illinois Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Professor Donald Schleicher. Various UI choruses and soloist Riccardo Herrera joined the orchestra in Dimitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 13 (“Babi Yar”), and that ensemble was going to bring that piece to an appearance in New York’s Carnegie Hall.

