Most people realize the Offense would take a step back after losing some of the best players in Clemson history. But to take 4 and 5 star talent to the worst in college football is the problem. There are many O coordinators who would love the opportunity to coach these guys. TE has been given the keys to a bunch of talent and he's under performing. No doubt there's problems on the O line but it's not anything new. Go Tigers.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO