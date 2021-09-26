CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Northern Ballet's Merlin, complete with dragon and cinematic sets, feels like 'Disney does ballet'

By Mark Brown
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerlin, a new ballet by Drew McOnie, marks not only Northern Ballet’s first live, on-stage production of the Covid era, but also the final season of the company’s artistic director David Nixon OBE. Nixon has been at the head of Northern Ballet for some 20 years, during which time there have been many successes (such as his acclaimed Madame Butterfly in 2006) and the occasional dud (most memorably, Daniel de Andrade’s dreadfully misjudged Holocaust ballet, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas in 2017).

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Starstruck, review: Scottish Ballet's heavenly frolic with the gods

The gods were not smiling upon Scottish Ballet for the press night of their latest work, Starstruck, based on Gene Kelly’s short ballet Pas de Dieux. This is ironic, perhaps, as the choreography by the great American dancer and actor is set among the deities of ancient Greek mythology. With...
THEATER & DANCE
princewilliamtimes.com

Manassas Ballet to kick of its season with ‘Dracula’

“Dracula,” the classic vampire tale, will open Manassas Ballet Theatre’s 2021-22 season just in time for Halloween. The chilling, blood-curdling production will transport ballet-goers to Transylvania as the quest for eternal life and love lead the way. The ballet will be accompanied by an original score by the Kim Reynolds...
MANASSAS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballet Dancers#Ballet Company#Contemporary Ballet#Northern Ballet#Covid#Blacksmith#Excalibur#Camelot
KUTV

Ballet West is back with spooky performance

KUTV — After shutting its doors due to COVID, Ballet West is back with a performance perfect for the Halloween season!. Catch the dance company's performance of Dracula at the Capitol Theater, Oct 22 - 30. And don't miss the special after-party on Oct 29--Dracula's Bash--for extra special fun!. Find...
THEATER & DANCE
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Looked Like a Real-Life Elsa at the World Premiere of ‘No Time To Die’

After numerous delays and much anticipation, the latest James Bond film (and Daniel Craig’s last), No Time To Die, finally debuted on at London's Royal Albert Hall on September 28. As no major London event would be complete without an appearance by at least one royal, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were all in attendance, showing off their best Bond-approved attire. And while the men of course looked dapper in their 007-inspired tuxedos and KMiddy stunned in a gold Jenny Packham gown, we were most excited by the Duchess of Conrwall’s elegant Disney-inspired choice for the premiere.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
IndieWire

Disney Toys and Gifts to Buy for Adults

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy all things Disney — the magic of fairy tales and princesses is still very real at any age. Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and because the wonderful world of Disney has no age limit, we’ve collected a variety of gifts perfect for the adult Disney fans in your life — or, really, just...
SHOPPING
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
philadelphiaobserver.com

‘Start Turning Down Roles That Are Meant for a Dark Skin Actor’: Netflix Gets Called Out for Colorism after Zazie Beetz is Casted as Stagecoach Mary

Netflix recently unveiled its trailer for its upcoming western film “The Harder They Fall.” The movie is based on real historical outlaws and cowboys and features an all-Black cast, but one star’s inclusion has sparked outrage from fans eager to see the project. FX’s “Atlanta” actress Zazie Beetz is set...
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Could Cardi B Be Playing The Lead Role For ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake?

Hollywood is prepping to remake the film, The Bodyguard and producers are eyeing Cardi B for the lead role. Variety reported Wednesday that Cardi B is one of the names floating around to revive the role made famous by the late Whitney Houston. Additionally, sources say Channing Tatum is being...
MOVIES
Popculture

Tommy Kirk, Disney Star of 'Old Yeller', Found Dead

Tommy Kirk, who famously portrayed the role of Travis Coates as a child actor in Disney's Old Yeller, has died. TMZ reports the actor was found dead by his neighbor in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. As of now, no foul play is suspected. He was 79 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Frankie Bridge drive fans wild in figure-hugging shirt dress

Delivering some serious style inspiration on Friday, Frankie Bridge just rocked one of the season's most popular prints. Returning to Loose Women in an autumnal brown dress, the TV star looked so glamorous in her chain print midi from & Other Stories. Accessorised to perfection, Frankie teamed her asymmetric design...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Daniel Craig And Ruth Negga Heading To Broadway In ‘Macbeth’

Daniel Craig will return to Broadway next spring in the starring role of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, with Ruth Negga taking on Lady Macbeth in an all-new, 15-week production to be directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, producers announced today. Macbeth will begin performances on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre, with an official opening on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. “Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well,” said Macbeth producer Barbara Broccoli, who also produces the James Bond film franchise that featured Craig in the...
MOVIES
madison

Madison Ballet’s ‘Midsummer’ finds fantasy in the Delafield woods

Near the end of the second act of Madison Ballet’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” my eye strays offstage. Visible in the wings is a frolic of fairies, their wispy dresses in watery shades of blue. The color reminds me of the clouds I’d noticed an hour or so earlier, just before the sun set.
MADISON, WI
seattlemet.com

A New Pacific Northwest Ballet Stages Its Return

In the spring of 2020, Pacific Northwest Ballet was gearing up for its fourth rep of the season, One Thousand Pieces. The hotly anticipated premiere from resident choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo was a major endeavor, involving a packed stage, mixed media, and dancers suspended from the ceiling. The specter of a new, fast-spreading respiratory virus hung over the company through production, but dancers remained excited to debut this new large-scale work. They recorded one dress rehearsal. Then on March 11—two days before opening night—Governor Inslee announced a statewide ban on gatherings of 250 people or more. The rest, as we know, is history.
SEATTLE, WA
Victoria Advocate

Victoria Ballet Theatre to present 'Fall for Dance'

Victoria Ballet Theatre’s entire company, almost 40 dancers, will present “Fall for Dance” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria College Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. The performance will include 10 dances showcasing a mixed repertory of different styles ranging from classical ballet to...
VICTORIA, TX
Martinsville Bulletin

Blues, Blues and Stews followed by ballet performance

Latin Ballet of Virginia will bring the ballet “Verde” to Piedmont Arts on Oct. 7 as art of the ongoing exhibit “Leaves of the Tree.” Dancers will perform in the museum’s galleries among the exhibits created by artists Charlie Brouwer and Jennifer L. Hand. Latin Ballet of Virginia, based in...
HENRY COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy