“Home for Dogs” event in Green Bay helps local dogs find forever homes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A real estate group partnered with a local dog shelter on Saturday in Green Bay to help furry friends find their forever homes. “Homes for Dogs” is a Coldwell Banker event that helped raise funds for the Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue in Green Bay, which is an organization that aims to save as many vulnerable, mistreated, unwanted, and abandoned dogs locally and from the southern region of the country.