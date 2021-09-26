With all the TE support, seemingly from Dabo as well, is

Dear fellas, I can't believe how fast things move on the outside. I saw a progressive SEC offense once when I was a kid, but now they're everywhere. The NCAA went and got itself in a big #### hurry. Tony Elliot got me into this halfway house called “the not too hurry up offense, but the not too slow offense” and a decent job bagging groceries at the Publix at Gateway Village. It's hard work and I try to keep up, but my hands hurt most of the time. I don't think the store manager likes me very much. Sometimes after work, I go to the park and run down the hill real fast. I keep thinking Deshaun might just show up and say hello, but he never does. I hope wherever he is, he's doin' okay and makin' new friends. I have trouble sleepin' at night. I have bad dreams like I'm falling out of the top 25. I wake up scared. Sometimes it takes me a while to remember where I am. Maybe I should run the gun or hire Rob Spence so they'd send me home. I could fire the OC while I was at it, sort of like a bonus. I guess I'm too old for that sort of nonsense any more. I don't like it here. I'm tired of being afraid all the time. I've decided not to stay. I doubt they'll kick up any fuss. Not for an old crook like me. P.S: Tell Chad Kelly I'm sorry I put a knife to his throat. No hard feelings. Dabo.

