NFL

With all the TE support, seemingly from Dabo as well, is

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

There any chance he already has a new offense worked out (knowing the old one is archaic and predictable), and we are just waiting to install it? Did Dabo see this coming and tasked Tony 2 years ago to prepare for the curve? Elliot supporters please chime in.

www.tigernet.com

tigernet.com

This is on Dabo

He's allowed Caldwell and Elliot to produce mediocre results for far too long. Does he have what it takes to fire his friends?. Reminder, Dabo gets paid 8 million to win, not to give his buddies jobs.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Dabo/TE interviews are a coots hair away from

Devolving into "half the teams that played today lost". They are lost :/. What is with all the smoke blowing, excuse making? Why not. Well we clearly are gonna have to shake up the staff and get some outside help in here whether they be analysts or coaches... we need to see what some other players can do in a live game... and we need to throw this playbook out the window and resurrect 2016 playbook!
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

For all of you that are still hopeful that TE and DJ

Are the answer please give me some reasons why. Because I have seen zero so far this season. Its clear TE can't make adjustments or gameplan and also clear that DJ is grossly overrated and is either not learning the playbook or just can't execute it.
NFL
tigernet.com

This letter I received from Dabo is disconcerting

Dear fellas, I can't believe how fast things move on the outside. I saw a progressive SEC offense once when I was a kid, but now they're everywhere. The NCAA went and got itself in a big #### hurry. Tony Elliot got me into this halfway house called “the not too hurry up offense, but the not too slow offense” and a decent job bagging groceries at the Publix at Gateway Village. It's hard work and I try to keep up, but my hands hurt most of the time. I don't think the store manager likes me very much. Sometimes after work, I go to the park and run down the hill real fast. I keep thinking Deshaun might just show up and say hello, but he never does. I hope wherever he is, he's doin' okay and makin' new friends. I have trouble sleepin' at night. I have bad dreams like I'm falling out of the top 25. I wake up scared. Sometimes it takes me a while to remember where I am. Maybe I should run the gun or hire Rob Spence so they'd send me home. I could fire the OC while I was at it, sort of like a bonus. I guess I'm too old for that sort of nonsense any more. I don't like it here. I'm tired of being afraid all the time. I've decided not to stay. I doubt they'll kick up any fuss. Not for an old crook like me. P.S: Tell Chad Kelly I'm sorry I put a knife to his throat. No hard feelings. Dabo.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

One thing missing from TE's Mon presser

Admittedly, I just read the Tnet summary - I'm at work so didn't listen to the entire thing and could have missed this. But I didn't see any claim of responsibility. I saw blame laid at execution again, which, in my opinion, is putting it on the players, and while I'm sure there's plenty of blame to go around, the OC should take full responsibility for how his offense plays. The HC should take full responsibility for how his entire team plays. I'm seeing that from DS, but didn't hear that from TE. Maybe I missed it - I hope so. But leaders have to take responsibility for the good and the bad, and not worry about how it may impact their future as a potential head coach somewhere, which is taking a SERIOUS hit at the moment. Show some leadership, take responsibility, put the offense on your back, and carry them out of this mess. Quit pinning it on execution, which is essentially putting it back on the players. You're the boss. Take responsibility.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Tuesday Tiger Talk

Clemson reviewed the loss to N.C. State and turned the page to the Homecoming game with Boston College with two days of press conferences from Swinney, Elliott, Venables and a number of players. Robert, Davis (...)
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Just talked to a buddy who knows stuff - be aware, game

REF's have already said they are gonna throw a Targeting foul against Clemson for the 2 they didn't throw last nite at Miami. so just don't complain - I already told you - and you know It's coming. We might even get more ....
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

TNET: Clemson vs. Boston College Prediction: Homecoming and ugly shouldn't go together

Is this the biggest night game in Death Valley in a long time? You better believe it is. The stupid canard about "all our goals... ... are still in reach.". Why do they continue to sell that nonsense? Isn't winning the opener always one of those goals? That goal is nno longer within reach, ergo "ALL" the goals are not within reach. So, then, is Dabo just changing the mantra to sound better when a goal isn't reached? Look, it's not the end of the world -- sometimes you miss on some goals. They can still have a great season of improvements are made. But there's no reason to play with words and shift the goal posts (haha, no pun intended). All the goals are indeed NOT out there for the taking. But that's ok- there's still time to have a good season.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Would Dabo be our coach if he had Brownlee's percentages?

Of course not. Absolutely not. The only expectation of CBB is to graduate players and stay out of the NCAA gulag. He is mainly an academic progress administrator who also administers the basketball program. Simply put, Brad is Coach Teflon in the eyes if the BOT, Jim Clements and DRad....
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Guys, I feel ashamed to finally be able to admit it

But the losses are on me. It took a lot of courage for me to finally post this, but I tried breaking in a new gameday shirt and it's 0-2. I thought after the Georgia game that I'd be able to get the funk out of it last week so I threw her back on... I am SORRY.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Assuming Brownell has some serious silent transfers from the portal

Re: Assuming Brownell has some serious silent transfers from the portal. Re: Assuming Brownell has some serious silent transfers from the portal. They just signed a 3 star top 150-200 combo forward in Wiggins. They have two players who are on official visits this weekend including 4 star top 75 player, power forward from Orlando, Florida -- Ven-Allen Lubin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

tigernet.com

tigernet.com

