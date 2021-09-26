CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSYCHOSEXUAL Changes Name To PSYCHO SYNNER, Is Working On Nine Albums

By Greg Kennelty
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEx-Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer's band Psychosexual has relaunched under the name Psycho Synner. This is the second time the band has relaunched in under a year, with the first time being in March when all the band's music was deleted from streaming services. Spencer said at the time he wanted to start the band over because he felt the new material was much stronger than the previous, now-deleted stuff.

