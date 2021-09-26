PSYCHOSEXUAL Changes Name To PSYCHO SYNNER, Is Working On Nine Albums

A new Nine Inch Nails album is always a big event. But imagine, if you will, what it would have been like 20 years ago, before the internet had properly evolved into what it is now, information was harder to come by and mystery and suspense were an inherent part of the preamble – there were no streams the week before a record’s arrival, and websites didn’t just copy and paste press releases by way of announcement. Especially a band like Nine Inch Nails, who have never played by anybody’s rules except their own.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO