FUMING MOUTH Streams New Two-Track Single They Take What They Please/Devolve

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuming Mouth is here to make your weekend about ten times heavier with their new two-track single They Take What They Please/Devolve. The single features "They Take What They Please", originally released as part of Triple B Records' America's Hardcore Volume 5 compilation and now available for the first time digitally; and "Devolve", originally released as a part of Decibel's Flexi Series back in May of this year.

metalinjection.net

hotnewhiphop.com

Travie McCoy Takes It Back With New Single "Loved Me Back To Life"

Gym Class Heroes frontman Travie McCoy made his official solo debut 10 years ago with the release of Lazarus. Roughly a decade later, and he's preparing for the release of a brand new sophomore album. This summer, he shared the single, "Spoonful Of Cinnamon," marking his first release in a few years. Today, he shared the second single off of the forthcoming project titled, "Loved Me Back To Life." If "Spoonful" was a reflection of the days of Papercut Chronicles, his latest single certainly picks up a similar vibe to his debut album. The subtle funk and soulfulness vibrate through the production while Travie flexes his vocal chops a bit heavier than his bars. In the song, Travie details the hunt for his better half following tumultuous relationships.
MUSIC
metalinjection

ATTACK ATTACK! Streams Chunky New Single "Press F"

The Attack Attack! reunion continues, this time with what they're claiming to be their heaviest song yet. Attack Attack! is now streaming "Press F" below, which tunes all the way down and has some pretty massive deathcore-style synths throughout. So more along the lines of what you'd expect from the band in their original iteration.
MUSIC
metalinjection

INSOMNIUM Streams New Single "The Wanderer"

Insomnium just released their new EP Argent Moon and is now streaming the music video for "The Wanderer". The video was directed and produced by Ville Lipiainen, and despite being filmed recently still has a very cold look to it. Grab a copy of Argent Moon here.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Gaahls Wyrd announce new mini-album ‘The Humming Mountain’ (stream a track)

Pre-order the limited edition 10" of the new Gaahls Wyrd mini-album. Gaahls Wyrd (the current project of Gaahl from Gorgoroth and Wardruna) will release a new mini-album, The Humming Mountain, on November 5 via Season of Mist. It features five songs that clock in around 30 minutes, and Gaahl explains why he's calling it a "mini-album":
MUSIC
metalinjection

GUNS N' ROSES Streams Straightforward New Single "Hard Skool"

Guns N' Roses was rumored to release another Chinese Democracy single called "Hard Skool" this Friday, and it turns out the rumors were true! The band is now streaming "Hard Skool", which is a much more straightforward song with way less weird vocals than were on "Absurd. No word on if Guns N' Roses will still release an EP called GnFnR, which reportedly features the following tracklist:
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Caitlin Quisenberry Questions Love with New Single “What If”

For Denver-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter, Caitlin Quisenberry, life is a series of choices. That may seem obvious, in a sense, but the more difficult part of that reality is thinking, “What if?” With every choice one makes, with every step forward, there are many options left by the wayside. This can gnaw, even paralyze. But for Quisenberry, it’s also the fodder for a song. And it’s the enchanting subject matter of Quisenberry’s newest single, “What If,” out now.
MUSIC
New Haven Register

Coldplay and BTS Expand Their 'Universe' With Two New Versions of the Track

Coldplay and BTS have shared two new versions of their recently released collaboration “My Universe,” including a stripped-back acoustic recording and the Supernova 7 mix, courtesy of Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman. The new takes on “My Universe” follow the release of Coldplay and BTS’ Inside My Universe documentary. The 13-minute...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Amber Mark Shares New Single "What It Is"

It's been nearly four years since Amber Mark delivered her project 3:33am. Though fans have been longing for another body of work, she's been offering a few singles while the anticipation builds. Thankfully, we won't be waiting too much longer as she's announced her debut album, Three Dimensions Deep. This week, she shared a groovy new single to accompany its announcement titled, "What It Is." It's an excellent, soothing way to kick off the campaign for her forthcoming project.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Ne-Yo Shares New Single & Video ‘What If’: Watch

Ne-Yo returns with a brand new single and music video. The R&B singer drops his first song of the year, ‘What If’ along with a black and white visual. On the track, Ne-Yo reflects on a failed relationship, and questions what would’ve happened had they stayed together. As always, the smooth crooner shows off some solid dance moves in his video.
CELEBRITIES
metalinjection

Swiss-Based Dissonant Brutal Titans ANACHRONISM Return To The “Source”

Hey there, tech fiends. It's that time of the week again. Before we dive into today's focus, here's the usual weekly reminder that if you're looking for even more sick bands to hear, all prior editions of this series can be perused here. I’ve got something really cool for you...
MUSIC
metalinjection

THE DARKNESS Drops Catchy New Single "Jussy's Girl"

The Darkness is back with a new single called "Jussy's Girl" that, to the best of my knowledge, has nothing to do with Rick Springfield. The single is catchy as hell and, while a little sad lyrically, is too much fun otherwise. "'Jussy’s Girl' is a song about unrequited desires...
MUSIC
metalinjection

CONVERGE Announces Bloodmoon: I Featuring CHELSEA WOLFE & CAVE IN Members

Converge will release their new collaborative album Bloodmoon: I on November 19, which features guitarists and vocalists Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Mutoid Man), and Ben Chisholm (Chelsea Wolfe). You can check out the first single "Blood Moon" above. The collaboration first kicked off in 2016 at Roadburn, where...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

TALLAH "Removed" From AVATAR Tour After COVID-19 Outbreak In Band's Camp

We just featured Tallah in our roundup of up-and-coming nu-metal bands and now the band is making headlines for a different reason. They have been "removed" from their current tour with Avatar, according to a statement from the band. Tallah noted that members of the band's camp tested positive for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Guitar World Magazine

IDLES announce new album Crawler, take soulful left turn on new single, The Beachland Ballroom

Last time we heard from Bristol, England alt-rockers IDLES, they were gleefully deconstructing Metallica's The God That Failed, turning it into a chaotic, noisy romp. Now though, the group is back with the announcement of a new album called Crawler, and the release of its lead single, a stunning piece of tortured neo-soul called The Beachland Ballroom that takes the band in a wholly new direction while losing none of their righteous fire.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

GUNS N' ROSES To Release Hard Skool EP Next February, Perform New Song Live

Guns N' Roses will release a new EP called Hard Skool on February 25, 2022. The CD and cassette versions of Hard Skool feature the two Chinese Democracy-era songs "Hard Skool" and "Absurd" that Guns N' Roses recently released, as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy". The 7" version features "Hard Skool" and a live version of "Absurd".
MUSIC
metalinjection

DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT Drops In-Studio Performance Of New Song "Monument"

Der Weg Einer Freiheit will release their next black metal masterpiece Noktvrn on November 19. The band is now streaming a live in-studio performance of the single "Monument", which they point out is slightly different than the final version. "Today we're presenting you the 2nd new track off Noktvrn in...
ROCK MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Rover Kasanova Returns with New Single ‘Take Off’

Rover Kasanova has been using 2021 to make the industry familiar with his name and sound. Back with another hit, Rover has released a single titled “Take Off”. Targeting those stuck in the street life, he wants his music to be an outlet and a way of motivation. Using catchy beats on all of his drops, Rover Kasanova’s sound has been setting him a part in the underground scene as well.
MUSIC
metalinjection

SET THE SUN Lives With The Truth In "Invisible" Video Feat. DEMON HUNTER Vocalist

Set The Sun is now streaming their music video for "Invisible", which explores the idea of living with an uncomfortable and sometimes disturbing truth. Set The Sun recruited both vocalist Ryan Clark (Demon Hunter) and bassist Thomas Freckleton (Silent Planet) for the single, whose runtime incorporates an excellent backdrop of synths, plenty of atmosphere, and enough heavy to give your neck a nice workout.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Ex-STEEL PANTHER Bassist & Pimp My Ride Cast Member Form HOLLYWOOD GODS N' MONSTERS

The world was stunned when Steel Panther announced Lexxi Foxx was (for real) leaving the band. Many assumed Lexxi would retire from music, but Lexxi, real name Travis Haley, has emerged with a new project. Travis "Lexxi Foxx" Haley and Pimp My Ride and Battleground Earth personality Dave “Diggity Dave”...
MUSIC

