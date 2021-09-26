FUMING MOUTH Streams New Two-Track Single They Take What They Please/Devolve

Gym Class Heroes frontman Travie McCoy made his official solo debut 10 years ago with the release of Lazarus. Roughly a decade later, and he's preparing for the release of a brand new sophomore album. This summer, he shared the single, "Spoonful Of Cinnamon," marking his first release in a few years. Today, he shared the second single off of the forthcoming project titled, "Loved Me Back To Life." If "Spoonful" was a reflection of the days of Papercut Chronicles, his latest single certainly picks up a similar vibe to his debut album. The subtle funk and soulfulness vibrate through the production while Travie flexes his vocal chops a bit heavier than his bars. In the song, Travie details the hunt for his better half following tumultuous relationships.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO