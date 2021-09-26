FUMING MOUTH Streams New Two-Track Single They Take What They Please/Devolve
Fuming Mouth is here to make your weekend about ten times heavier with their new two-track single They Take What They Please/Devolve. The single features "They Take What They Please", originally released as part of Triple B Records' America's Hardcore Volume 5 compilation and now available for the first time digitally; and "Devolve", originally released as a part of Decibel's Flexi Series back in May of this year.metalinjection.net
