Rutgers football: Everything Greg Schiano said after Scarlet Knights' 20-13 loss at Michigan

Two Rutgers football players have been suspended after they were arrested by university police early Tuesday morning after what coach Greg Schiano called “an incident involving a paintball gun.” Cornerbacks Chris Long and Malachi “Max” Melton were charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, according to municipal court records reviewed by NJ Advance Media. The incident occurred Monday night, according to the records, and the players were taken into custody on Tuesday. Rutgers Police have not yet responded to a OPRA filing by NJ Advance Media requesting the incident report. Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano addressed the decision in a statement.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO