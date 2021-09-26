CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers football: Everything Greg Schiano said after Scarlet Knights' 20-13 loss at Michigan

By Garrett Stepien
247Sports
Cover picture for the articleRutgers football turned heads Saturday at Michigan, but the Scarlet Knights were ultimately unable to mount a second-half comeback after being down 17 points, coming up short 20-13. Second-year head coach Greg Schiano, who previously led the Scarlet Knights through a successful turnaround from 2001-11, understood the importance of a close game with the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) but was not chalking up a moral victory in Week 4.

Is Rutgers getting its money’s worth from Greg Schiano? An early look at ticket sales and game-day revenue

It’s a little behind schedule, but the Schiano Effect might have finally arrived at Rutgers. After a year’s delay because of COVID-19′s empty stands in 2020, the Scarlet Knights might be on the verge of escaping a five-year downward spiral of shriveling ticket sales and game-day revenue that has plagued a football program desperate for wins while bleeding millions of dollars.
Game Week Press Conference: Greg Schiano - 9/20/21

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Opening the season with a 3-0 record, Rutgers football begins Big Ten play on the road with a trip to face No. 19 Michigan Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Head coach Greg Schiano met with the media to preview the game and more. The "Inside Rutgers Athletics Podcast" is presented by RWJBarnabas Health.
Greg Schiano discusses Michigan Game Week

Rutgers is set to face Michigan this coming weekend in a battle of unbeaten Big ten teams. Both programs are 3-0 as Rutgers is coming off a 45-13 win over Delaware while Michigan thumped Northern Illinois by a score of 63-10. Today, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano stepped up to the podium for his weekly press conference and here is a complete look at what he had to say.
Rutgers football: Greg Schiano suspends Max Melton, Chris Long after players were taken into police custody

Two Rutgers football players have been suspended after they were arrested by university police early Tuesday morning after what coach Greg Schiano called “an incident involving a paintball gun.” Cornerbacks Chris Long and Malachi “Max” Melton were charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, according to municipal court records reviewed by NJ Advance Media. The incident occurred Monday night, according to the records, and the players were taken into custody on Tuesday. Rutgers Police have not yet responded to a OPRA filing by NJ Advance Media requesting the incident report. Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano addressed the decision in a statement.
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano impressed by Michigan's 3-0 start

Rutgers is off to a 3-0 start to the season under head coach Greg Schiano’s second stint with the team. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a win against FCS Delaware 45-13. They have also beaten Temple and Syracuse to open the season. The real season for the Scarlet Knights begins this week as they go on the road to take on No.19 Michigan in the Big House.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano believes ‘Michigan is back to being Michigan’ as team faces tough test

Rutgers University will enter one of its biggest football games in quite some time when it takes on No. 19 University of Michigan at the Big House on Saturday. Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano isn’t writing off Michigan this season. He said after the team’s win over FCS Delaware on Saturday that he believes Jim Harbaugh has the Wolverines in a good position to make a run this season.
Rutgers will try to do something vs. Michigan it hasn’t done since Greg Schiano’s 1st tenure

If Rutgers upsets Michigan, it will be a long time coming. The Scarlet Knights enter Saturday’s matchup with the No. 19 Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan, mired in the longest drought without a win over a ranked opponent among the current Power Five programs, according to FBSchedules.com. Rutgers has not beaten a ranked opponent since it hammered then-No. 23 South Florida at home on Nov. 12, 2009 during coach Greg Schiano’s first tenure.
Under Greg Schiano, Rutgers is a different team from its last Michigan trip. Is the turnaround complete? [nj.com :: NJA-UNDER-GREG-SCHIANO-RUTGERS-IS-DIFFERENT-TEAM-FROM-20210924]

To appreciate how far Rutgers has come since its last visit at Michigan, one can look no further than the depths the Scarlet Knights had fallen to in the weeks after their 52-0 drubbing on Sept. 28, 2019. Chris Ash was fired hours after the team’s plane landed in New...
Greg Schiano following loss to Michigan: 'We're not here to be close'

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights had their best start to the 2021 season with a 3-0 record. This was the best to the season since the 2012 season when they started 7-0. This past Saturday, Rutgers couldn’t extend their winning streak as they faced No. 19 Michigan in Ann Arbor and lost 20-13. While several media outlets praised Rutgers for being able to contend with Michigan and suppress their strength, Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano wasn’t pleased with the results.
