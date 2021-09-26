Don't Look Up Clip Sends a Comet Hurtling Towards Earth in Star-Studded Comedy
When a comet is hurtling toward's Earth with a 99.7% chance of total destruction, President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) would have us all, you said it, "Sit tight and assess." Watch the frustrated and baffled scientists (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) explain to a disinterested Presidential audience that we are all about to die in Adam McKay's sci-fi comedy Don't Look Up. The footage was unveiled at Netflix's TUDUM event on Saturday.movieweb.com
