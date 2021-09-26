CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't Look Up Clip Sends a Comet Hurtling Towards Earth in Star-Studded Comedy

By Brandy Lynn Sebren
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a comet is hurtling toward's Earth with a 99.7% chance of total destruction, President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) would have us all, you said it, "Sit tight and assess." Watch the frustrated and baffled scientists (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) explain to a disinterested Presidential audience that we are all about to die in Adam McKay's sci-fi comedy Don't Look Up. The footage was unveiled at Netflix's TUDUM event on Saturday.

movieweb.com

Comments / 2

Variety

President Meryl Streep Downplays the End of the World in Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Disaster Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan and Jonah Hill are facing the threat of a comet hitting Earth in a new clip from the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up.” The clip was shown during Netflix’s Tudum event to showcase its upcoming TV series and movies. The dark sci-fi comedy, directed by Adam McKay, stars Lawrence and DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers who try to warn politicians and others that the Earth is in danger as a giant asteroid approaches, only to be met with apathy and skepticism. (The comparison to reactions to climate change are not a coincidence.) Lawrence plays...
MOVIES
codelist.biz

Don’t look up: Jennifer Lawrence stars in the space comedy

If Jennifer Lawrence flies into space, it can end badly for her. At least that’s what the film taught Passengers (2016). Now a new project is about to start with Lawrence in the lead role. Here, however, the Oscar winner is not traveling in space herself, but only using a telescope. In Don’t look up, a space comedy, she should play the lead role, as Deadline announced. The film will later be shown on the streaming provider Netflix.
MOVIES
younghollywood.com

Netflix’s 'Don’t Look Up': All the Details on the Star-Studded Film!

A film starring Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Timothée Chalamet? But wait, I wasn’t done. There are also familiar faces like Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, and… Ariana Grande?! Please, say no more. This cast could solve all my problems. Netflix recently released some exclusive details and a teaser trailer for their upcoming film, Don’t Look Up, and it’s crucial that you check it out.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Don’t Look Up Clip Released During TUDUM

Netflix today released the first Don’t Look Up clip during their TUDUM global fan event. The Don’t Look Up clip, which you can watch below, was introduced by star Jennifer Lawrence and writer/director Adam McKay. Also starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

George Clooney-Brad Pitt Project Lands at Apple With Jon Watts Directing

Apple Studios has landed the hot movie package starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt with Jon Watts directing that’s been the subject of a feverish bidding war, according to two sources with knowledge of the project. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” director Watts will write, direct and produce with Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment producing. Lionsgate, Sony, Netflix, Universal, Amazon, Annapurna Pictures and Warner Bros. are also said to have circled the project that would see a reunion of the “Ocean’s Eleven” stars. According to Deadline, which broke the news of the acquisition, a theatrical release is also part of the agreement. Although...
MOVIES
NewsTimes

'Sit Tight and Assess' This New Clip From Netflix's All-Star Comedy 'Don't Look Up'

Meryl Streep’s President of the United States downplays impending armageddon in the first clip from Don’t Look Up, Netflix’s all-star black comedy about a pair of astronomers who try to convince the world that a civilization-ending comet is hurtling toward Earth. After the film’s first trailer arrived earlier this month,...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Reasons to be Psyched About the Film “Don’t Look Up”

The simple joys in life don’t always have to come in fancy gift boxes. Some can simply come in the form of upcoming movie announcements. Having something potentially great to look forward to is not only exhilarating, but can easily be one of the highlights of a movie buff’s year. The entertainment industry has gone through some challenges the past year, but it has proven to rise above it all. We have seen a couple of acclaimed international film festivals make their grand comeback, together with the first premieres of a number of much-anticipated movies. There are just too many gems to look forward to. The upcoming film, Don’t Look Up, has stood apart from the rest. Even though it has not made any kind of premiere yet, it has already been making waves, and is becoming the talk of the town. Here are five reasons to be psyched about the upcoming film:
MOVIES
Popculture

Jonah Hill Argues Over the Apocalypse With Jennifer Lawrence in Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' TUDUM Clip

Netflix's TUDUM streaming event wasn't exclusively about the streaming platform's upcoming shows. A full scene from the upcoming all-star comedy Don't Look Up, featuring Jonah Hill and Jennifer Lawrence arguing over the seriousness of an apocalypse, was also released on Saturday. The movie is one of Netflix's awards hopefuls this year, and it was directed by Vice filmmaker Adam McKay. Don't Look Up will begin a limited theatrical run on Dec. 10 before it is available to stream on Dec. 24.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Don’t Look Up’ First Clip: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence Headline Netflix Disaster Comedy From Adam McKay

After the production backup caused by COVID last year, this awards season is more loaded than any in recent memory. With so many exciting projects emerging every week, some will inevitably arrive with little to no hype. But that won’t be the case for Netflix‘s sci-fi black comedy “Don’t Look Up,” which spotlights three of the biggest names in the business after a period of conspicuous inactivity: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and writer/director Adam McKay.
MOVIES
Empire

New Clip From Don't Look Up Lands

While his previous comedy-dramas dealt with tricky real-world situations, Adam McKay's new comedy Don't Look Up is literally about the end of the world. As part of its TUDUM fan event, Netflix debuted a new clip. Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as a pair of astronomers...
MOVIES
theadvocate.com

Star-studded: Look for Keaton, Harrelson and Eastwood among these 5 new films to stream

September has brought a ton of movies to streaming platforms. Here's a look at the best and newest of the bunch. "Worth": Michael Keaton stars as real-life lawyer Kenneth Feinberg, who worked on establishing payments for the victims of 9/11. With its subject matter, this has the potential to be overdone and sentimental. Instead, "Worth" is understated, working best when director Sara Colangelo focuses on the dialogueless harrowing moments where characters realize the task at hand. Rated PG-13. 1 hr., 58 mins. (Netflix)
MOVIES
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Melissa McCarthy’s New Netflix Movie The Starling Has Screened, And The First Reviews Are Brutal

Though the Covid-19 pandemic continues, Melissa McCarthy has already had a film release this year, Thunder Force (for which the reviews were… not so positive). Now she’s back on the big screen, this time for the comedy-drama The Starling, before the movie eventually lands on Netflix. In it she co-stars with Chris O’Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, Laura Harrier, and Loretta Devine. The drama features McCarthy and O’Dowd as Lilly and Jack, a married couple who lose their baby, which leads Jack to head off to deal with his grief while Lilly remains in the "real" world, dealing with her own guilt. As if Lilly's troubles weren't bad enough, a starling begins to harass her and she becomes comically obsessed with trying to kill it. The movie was directed by Theodore Melif (Hidden Figures) and written by Matt Harris.
MOVIES
Fandango

Watch Exclusive 'Blue Bayou' Clip: It Don't Look That Bad

Raised in Louisiana from an early age, Antonio (Justin Chon) is happy and content, living with his dear wife Kathy (Academy Award-winner Alicia Vikander) and their beguiling young daughter Jessie (Sydney Kowalske) in Blue Bayou). With another addition to the family on the way, though, Antonio is shocked when he is arrested and then threatened with deportation to his birth country, Korea, where he doesn't even know anyone anymore. Antonio and Kathy must put up the fight of their lives in order to keep their family together.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
dailytitan.com

Recap of the star-studded Emmy Awards

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards returned on Sunday with a packed room of televisions’ biggest stars. The evening featured an all-star cast of presenters, some unexpected winners and beautiful tributes to those who have blessed television screens nationwide. The show kicked off with a television-inspired rap rendition of Biz Markie’s...
CELEBRITIES

