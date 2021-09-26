CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Richard Cockerill says it's a 'non-starter' to discuss him as England successor to Eddie Jones

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland rugby forwards coach Richard Cockerill says discussions around him being Eddie Jones' successor is a 'non-starter'. Head coach Jones will step down from his position after the 2023 World Cup. A successful spell as an assistant could put former Leicester Tigers boss Cockerill in the frame to step up,...

