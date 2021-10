Bring your friends and family to celebrate the arrival of fall at Island Farm! On the first four Saturdays in October, Island Farm will host its 10th annual Pumpkin Patch event. There will be no shortage of fun memories to be made, with a diverse array of fall games and activities offered. This event will take place on October 2, 9, 16, and 23 from 9 A.M. until 3 P.M. Admission for visitors aged four and older is $8. Children 0-3 years old are admitted for free. This event is in-part funded by the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO