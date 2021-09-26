CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis’ Kurt Vonnegut museum named Literary Landmark

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis museum that documents the life and writings of novelist Kurt Vonnegut has been named Indiana’s first-ever Literary Landmark by a national group.

The designation by the Literary Landmarks Association puts the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library in company with sites associated with Edgar Allen Poe, Mark Twain and other noted authors.

Vonnegut was born in Indianapolis. He died in 2007, at age 84. His novels included “Cat’s Cradle” and “Slaughterhouse-Five,” which was inspired by his experiences as a prisoner of war in Germany during the Allied bombing of Dresden, which killed thousands of civilians near the end of World War II.

“Vonnegut was a soldier who survived the Nazis and served as a voice for multiple generations on the importance of public libraries, protection of the earth, successful public-school education, and other issues that matter to most people,” museum founder Julia Whitehead said in a statement.

The museum’s honor comes after it recently moved to a three-story Italianate building in the historic African American cultural district of Indianapolis.

The museum plans to host a Literary Landmark dedication ceremony on April 10, 2022, that will feature public dignitaries and special guests, including producer and author A’Lelia Bundles, performance artist Tim Youd, musicians David Sasso and Kat Wallace, and saxophonist Rob Dixon.

The Literary Landmarks Association is part of United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association. It has been designating Literary Landmarks since 1986 to honor historical sites tied to a deceased literary figure and that person’s works, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

More than 60 sites in 37 states besides Indiana have previously been chosen for the designation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Kurt Vonnegut
CNN

House passes 30-day extension for highway funding

(CNN) — The House of Representatives on Friday night passed a resolution extending funding for the Highway Trust Fund for 30 days, hours after funding for the program had lapsed at midnight. The resolution now goes to the Senate, which has adjourned for the night, and will gavel back in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

591K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy