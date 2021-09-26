These are Greater Cincinnati's top 20 public high schools: RANKED

One of Cincinnati's largest law firms has hired an administrator from the University of Cincinnati College of Law to head up its talent and professional development. Graydon, headquartered at 312 Walnut St. downtown, announced Sept. 29 that Mina Jones Jefferson has joined the firm as its chief people officer. She joins the firm from the University of Cincinnati College of Law, where she served as associate dean, chief of staff and director of the Center for Professional Development.

