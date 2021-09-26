CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Fact check: Image of bleeding Indigenous person at Met Gala is altered

By Ella Lee, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuOwI_0c8Y0qM900

The claim: A photo shows a person dressed at the Met Gala as a Native American

The annual Met Gala is known for its splashy fashion statements. But one widely shared look on social media didn't actually make an appearance on the red carpet.

A photo published Sept. 14 on Facebook shows the back of someone in Indigenous apparel, dripping with blood.

“Meet Sebastian Hernandez as cultural icon’s Met Gala outfit turns heads,” reads the post. “Sebastian rather chose to make a statement by only wearing a long braid styled with feathers while bearing the rest of their body with only the privates covered, resembling the appearance of Indigenous tribals.”

Other Facebook users said the look nailed the gala’s theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

“The Met Gala theme was ‘AmeriKKKan Independence’ btw,” reads another Sept. 14 post . “AmeriKKKa has Indigenous blood on their hands, nobody should be proud to be AmeriKKKan. Why is no one talking about this.”

The second post accumulated more than 10,000 shares within one week. But the image isn't real – it was altered using photos from a 2019 performance art show and the 2018 Met Gala.

Fact check: False claim that Jason Derulo fell down the stairs at the Met Gala

"It certainly created a lot of buzz and controversy with people trying to verify whether or not it was real or a photoshop," Stephanie Ambroise, the Facebook user who shared the second post, told USA TODAY over Facebook Messenger. "But given the theme of the event, I think it was a very powerful image. In my opinion it did not need to be real in order to be effective in terms of messaging."

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the other post for comment.

Image manipulated using old photos

Some users who commented on the Facebook posts expressed confusion as to whether the image was authentic. It's not.

The picture first appeared online Sept. 14 on the Instagram account of Sebastian Hernandez, who describes themself as an artist, DJ and "mover."

“Made an AMERIKKKAN appearance or wtvr. #metgala,” reads the caption on the image.

The red carpet depicted in the post is from the Met Gala, but not this year’s event.

The original image, which shows empty stairs and several photographers, was taken at the 2018 Met Gala and quickly turned into a meme. The gala's theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and social media users claimed the image showed Beyoncé, who skipped the event that year, dressed as the Holy Ghost.

The picture of Hernandez dressed in Indigenous apparel was taken at the 2019 BOFFO Performance Festival Fire Island in New York.

Their performance, titled "Advent East," aimed to “re-appropriate and use the seminal American Western painting, ‘American Progress’ created by John Ghast in 1872, as a reference point to contest colonial ideas of American westward expansion,” according to the event’s website . More images of the performance are on Hernandez’s website .

USA TODAY reached out to Hernandez for comment.

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED a photo that claims to show a person dressed at the Met Gala as a Native American. The image has been photoshopped using photos from a 2019 performance art show and the 2018 Met Gala.

Our fact check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Image of bleeding Indigenous person at Met Gala is altered

Comments / 1

Related
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show Rihanna Pregnant

An image shared on Facebook over 43,000 times allegedly shows singer Rihanna pregnant. The image has been altered to make it appear like Rihanna has a baby bump. She has not announced a pregnancy as of press time. Fact Check:. Rihanna attended the Met Gala on Sept. 13, where she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Derulo
Old Gold Black

Met Gala flourishes as celebration of ignorance

The Met Gala is a pretty big deal. In 2020, the event raised over $15 million for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Each year, people across the world tune in to see what the world’s most revolutionary designers are creating. More than anything, the event is an opportunity to make a statement.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Queer excellence at this year’s Met Gala

The Met Gala is back and gayer than ever after a year hiatus. The Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted the much-anticipated night on Sept. 18. The theme for this year’s Met Gala is “In America: The lexicon of fashion.” The star-studded guest list typically works with designers who uniquely interpret the provided theme through their garments. Many guests, with the American theme in mind, chose to utilize the biggest stage for fashion to represent the LGBTQ community in their red carpet looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show Canada’s Health Minister Looking Sickly

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times purportedly shows Canada’s health minister looking sickly. The image has been digitally altered and does not show the Canadian minister of health. Fact Check:. The widely shared Sept. 10 image shows a headshot of a woman who appears to have large black...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native American#Indigenous#Amerikkka#Instagram
underthebutton.com

Fact Check: Justin Bieber Was Not Made in America

Our resident fact checker here at UTB has found that Justin Bieber, of pop-music fame, was actually conceived in Canada. Bieber headlined the Made in America concert last weekend despite having no link to this great nation. He even mocked us all by performing “Baby” in this nation’s founding capital. The first search result on Google lists him as a “Canadian singer” for crying out loud! How could you sheeple be so blind? Spending hundreds of dollars to see American-made pop stars and being duped into seeing a maple syrup manufacturer’s spawn — absurd.
CELEBRITIES
@wearemitu

What You May Not Know About Indigenous Model And Activist Quannah Chasinghorse Who Turned Heads At The Met Gala

One of the celebrities that caught our attention and that instantly sparked viral curiosity at this year’s Met Gala is Indigenous model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse, who attended her first Met this year. The theme of this year’s Met Gala, which took place on September 13, was “American Independence.” And if there’s one person who got it right, with elegant makeup and luminously detailed accessories, it was Chasinghorse herself. But, what do we know about this rising role model?
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecut.com

Where Are Indigenous Designers in the Met’s New Exhibit?

This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. Tucked along the right wall of the Anna Wintour Costume Center is a simple ensemble: a skirt and coat, made of a thick, creamy wool, lined with vivid stripes of yellow, red, green, and black. The piece — one of more than 100 items in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new exhibition “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” — is modest, almost unassuming next to the row of ball gowns nearby. It’s also the only item in the show created by an Indigenous person.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
gentside.co.uk

Wolf boy: The feral child who inspired Mowgli in ‘The Jungle Book’

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was first published in 1894, but the story of the wild child has travelled far and wide since then. Over the years, countless cartoons and movies have been created to showcase the amazing story of a boy who was raised by wolves in the jungles of India.
ANIMALS
97.3 The Dawg

Tip Sniffed Out By Dog The Bounty Hunter Leads To New Information On Brian Laundrie

As it turns out, a reality TV star has helped add new context to the hunt that is currently underway for Brian Laundrie. Reports say that after visiting the family home of Brian Laundrie, Dog the Bounty Hunter began investigating a tip about a Florida campsite. After a public records request, reports show confirmation from the family's lawyer that Brian Laundrie and his parents were together at the very same campsite just days before Gabby Petito was reported missing.
TV & VIDEOS
MassLive.com

‘COVID-denier’ maskless woman who coughed on fellow-shoppers in viral video gets fired; See the footage here

A maskless “Karen” has been fired from her job after being caught on video deliberately coughing on customers in a grocery store, brazenly defying Covid-19 concerns. A Reddit post titled “Anti-Mask Karen Deliberately Coughing on me at South 27th Super Saver” showed a woman allegedly harassing a mother and her daughter in a Super Saver store in Lincoln, Nebraska, last week. The woman refused to wear a face covering and allegedly followed the mom and child around the supermarket, heckling them as “such sheep” for wearing masks, despite being told to stop by store employees — and a citywide mandate in Lincoln requiring masks indoors, even if vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

259K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy