CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Upon Further Review: Alabama 63, Southern Miss 14

By Christopher Walsh
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o46c0_0c8Y0opv00

Following Saturday night's 63-14 victory, University of Alabama fans pretty much only have two questions when it comes to junior wide receiver Jameson Williams, a transfer out of Ohio State:

1) What was that dance he was doing?

It looked like a tribute to Morris Day and the Time, or the 1998 Atlanta Falcons, who led by Jamal Anderson would flap their wings and bounce to the crowd and teammates.

(Yes, I'm dating myself here with these references).

2] What on earth were the Buckeyes thinking by not starting him, prompting Williams to leave for the team that beat them for the 2020 national championship?

More on that in a moment ...

Play(s) of the Game: We're calling it a tie between the 100-yard kick return for a touchdown to open the game, and the 81-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young to Williams early in the second quarter. The former set the tone for the game. The latter helped spark a 600-yard night as the Crimson Tide offense found out what it's capable of this season.

Player(s) of the Game: Williams and Young. Since both had record-setting performances, you can't really exclude one of them.

Statistic of the Game: When Alabama failed for the first time to convert a third down, following the intentional grounding penalty during the second quarter, Southern Miss had converted just one third-down opportunity. The score was 35-0.

5 Things to Note:

1] Williams vs. Ohio State

For the season, Williams has 299 receiving yards on 12 catches and three receiving touchdowns. He leads the Crimson Tide in yards and is second to John Metchie III in receptions (24 for 240 yards).

Ohio State has three players with 100-plus receiving yards thus far, and each has three touchdown catches:

  • Garrett Wilson 23-391
  • Chris Olave 18-255
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba 16 283

They're averaging a very respectable 17.0, 14.2 and 17.7 yards per catch.

Williams is averaging 24.9 per catch.

Moreover, the Buckeyes' longest kick return this season is 36 yards, and the team total through four games in 177 yards.

In terms of all-purpose yards, Williams has 476. Leading Ohio State is running back TreVeyon Henderson with 545.

2] Tight ends plus

Lost in all the big numbers on Saturday was Jahleel Billingsley having the first 100-yard receiving game of his career. The last Alabama tight end to hit that milestone was Irv Smith Jr., who only did it once (123 yards at Arkansas in 2018).

With Cameron Latu in the mix, Alabama's tight ends finished with eight receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

The guess here is that it's the most production out of the position since O.J. Howard in the 2015 national title game when he single-handedly had 208 receiving yards against Clemson. The only other time he topped 100 yards with the Crimson Tide was the 2016 title game.

3] Tight ends minus

Golden Eagles Senior tight end Grayson Gunter set a career-high in receiving yards and tied his career-high for receptions in a game when he finished with three catches for 61 yards.

"I knew coming in this week that I would have an opportunity to make some catches," he said.

Hunter was targeted three additional times, for a total of six, as opposing coaches increasingly believe it's one of the few ways to move the ball against the Alabama defense.

Remember, Southern Miss head coach Will Hall used to be at West Alabama, and spent years studying the Crimson Tide defenses. So did next week's head coach, former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.

Ironically, it was arguably the biggest criticism of his time at Alabama, he often had a hard time getting the ball to Howard.

Opposing tight ends

  • Will Mallory, Miami, 2-12
  • Andrew May , Mercer, 1-7
  • Kemore Gamble, Florida 5-32
  • Grayson Gunter, Southern Miss 3-61

4] Young's historic night

In addition to Young setting a school record for the best completion percentage in a single game (minimum 20 completions), going 20-of-22 (.909) against the Golden Eagles, he also had five passing touchdowns and 313 yards.

That added up to a passer-efficiency rating of 276.3, and upped his season rating to 188.5. It should project him from No. 18 to somewhere in the top five nationally just ahead of next week's opponent, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral at 186.93.

Last year's Davey O'Brien Award winner Mac Jones topped that rating only once in a game he started, his first one after Tua Tagovailoa got hurt at Mississippi State in 2019. He was 10 for 12 for 275 yards and three passing touchdowns against Western Carolina.

The passer rating is how the NCAA determines its annual passing champion. Additionally, Tagovailoa has the NCAA career record at 199.4, with Jones second at 197.6.

5] Williams in the record book

Not only was Williams the first player in Alabama history to have two kickoff returns for touchdowns in a single game, he tied the Crimson Tide career record as well.

He's the second player to have two kickoff returns for touchdowns, joining Christion Jones, who had one during the 2012 season (Ole Miss), and the other in 2013 (Virginia Tech).

Williams also set the Crimson Tide record for kickoff return average in a game (minimum three returns) by averaging 59.0 yards. It had previously been held by Kerry Goode with 197 yards on four returns, for a 49.3 average, against Boston College in 1984.

Incidentally, Southern Miss was the first opponent to kick to him this season.

Check out Christopher Walsh's notes column All Things CW that appears Fridays on BamaCentral.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Deshaun Watson to Miami Dolphins should cost someone their job

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will need to step in and make a decision on the future of his general manager especially if Deshaun Watson is traded for. There is a lot to like about the prospect of Watson in Miami. He would make the Dolphins an immediate playoff contender, so long as the offensive line keeps him alive. He is extremely accurate and the Dolphins would have on their roster, perhaps the 2nd best QB in the entire AFC.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Kerry Goode
Person
Chris Olave
Person
Lane Kiffin
AL.com

Auburn moves up in AP, coaches polls ahead of SEC opener

Auburn is on the rise heading into SEC play after it narrowly avoided a catastrophic loss to Georgia State. Auburn moved up one spot in both the AP and coaches polls released Sunday. The Tigers checked in at No. 22 in each poll after being ranked 23rd following a Week 3 loss to Penn State.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Upon further review: Ref's errant flag throw caused Rondale Moore to muff punt

Former Purdue receiver Rondale Moore has been very impressive so far during his rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals. He was arguably the NFL’s best rookie receiver through two weeks, but he caught a little bit of criticism for muffing a punt vs. the Jaguars in Week 3. But as...
NFL
FanBuzz

Brady Quinn Married an Olympic Gymnast & Had 3 Kids

Former NFL football player Brady Quinn has a crazy athletic family. Laura Quinn, his older sister, is married to former Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk. Kelly Katherine Quinn, his younger sister, is married to Jack Johnson (the NHL player, not the singer). Quinn himself was a football standout, from his All-American days at Dublin Coffman High School to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Miss#American Football#Alabama 63#University Of Alabama#Time#Atlanta Falcons#Ohio State
Yardbarker

Photos from Alabama Football's Second Practice of Southern Miss Week

With sunny skies and temperatures hovering in the low 80s, Alabama football conducted its second practice of Southern Miss Week at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Tuesday afternoon. The Crimson Tide practiced in full pads. While Alabama was able to defeat No. 11 Florida last Saturday 31-29 in the team's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Upon Further Review: Broncos 23-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Broncos found a way to take care of business against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the murderer’s row that is the AFC West still ahead, a fast start is important for the Broncos playoff chances. According to CBS 62.7% of all 2-0 teams since 1990 have made the playoffs, while Football Outsiders’ playoff odds report gave the Broncos a 61.4% chance at the dance before kickoff today. Things are looking decent so far.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Southern Miss Second Half Open Thread

Alabama opened the game with a 100 yard kick return touchdown from Jameson Williams, and the Tide put their foot on the gas pedal the entire first half without slacking up. After that opening special teams score, they got touchdowns on 5/6 drives, including one 10-play 97-yard clock burner to end the half. An intentional grounding snafu on Bryce Young was pretty much the only negative for the offense in the entire half. 377 yards and 35 points on 6 drives is just unfair.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy