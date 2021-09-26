9 Scariest Disney Scenes That Horrified Little Kids (and Possibly Adults)

Even though Disney is family-friendly entertainment, there are plenty of people who were traumatized by Disney movies when they were younger. In the midst of the singing and talking animals, there is truly some disturbing imagery, especially in older Disney works. The fairy-tales on which Disney often base their films contain plenty of darker themes that translate a little towards Disney’s films. It’s unfortunate that Disney doesn’t tend to go to the dark side as much as they used to because they truly brewed up some frightening images. From demons to witches to villain’s deaths, Disney can sometimes be more haunting than magical. Here are 9 times when Disney horrified their viewers.