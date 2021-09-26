First-Grader Goes Viral After He Refuses To Take Off His Mask For A School Picture

Source: Sonovia / SONOVIA

Mason understood the assignment!

A photo of the Nevada-based first-grader went viral this week after he refused to take off his mask for a school picture, PEOPLE reported.

According to his mom, Nicole Peoples, Mason said he didn’t take off his mask because she told him to wear it all times.

Nicole gushed about the sweet moment on her Facebook page, writing that she was “so proud” of her son for “sticking to his word,” and joking that she “should have been more clear about the rules” on that day.

Nicole went into further detail about the hilarious incident noting that the funny exchange began after the photographer asked him to take off his mask for the photo.

Mason told the photographer, “My mom said to keep it on all the time unless I’m eating and far away from everybody.”

The photographer tried to reassure the young tot that it was okay to remove his mask for the picture, but Mason held his ground.

“No, my mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on,” he replied.

Nicole wrote that the photographer tried to press the issue one more time, asking Mason to remove the mask for “just two seconds,” but he swiftly declined.

“No thank you, I always listen to my mom!” he added.

So sweet, right?

Nicole says she’s received an outpour of love from social media goers who have congratulated little Mason for doing what was right.

“You should be proud! It has to be hard to stand up to an adult but he had the confidence to stand up for what he thought was right. Good job mama!” wrote one Facebook user. “Now that’s funny!!! He definitely rather listen to his mom and not face that fire at home,” joked another.

Nicole said that fans even began to ask if they could send money, gifts, or college contributions to Mason for his good deed. She eventually created a GoFundme page titled “I Always Listen to My Mommy!” for supporters to contribute to.

“Mason and I are overjoyed and in awe of the outpouring of love that we have received over his picture day school picture,” she wrote on the fundraiser. “He has read so many of your comments with the biggest smile on his face! He is so happy to see so many people proud of him and saying he did such a good job!”

“All of you have made my little one’s day!!” she continued. “He is such a good, kind-hearted, caring, loving, smart, and helpful little boy. Thank you for showing him that his honesty and integrity will make a big difference in this world.

As of Sept. 26, Mason’s GoFundMe has received $20,222 in donations.

Congrats to little Mason. If you’d like to make a contribution, you can do so here.