Judith (Kneebone) Kurtz, 76, of LaSalle, and formerly of Spring Valley, passed away at Sunday, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. The funeral service for Judy will begin at 11:00, Friday, at the Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley. The visitation for Judy will be held Thursday, at the funeral home, from 5:00 until 7:00. Additional visitation will be held Friday morning, from 10:00 until time of funeral services. It is kindly requested that everyone attending wear a mask.

SPRING VALLEY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO