Wizards of the Coast Launches New AAA Game Studio, Working on GI Joe Game

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWizards of the Coast has launched a new games studio, with the first project being an action-adventure game set in the GI Joe universe. Wizards of the Coast has posted several job listings related to a new games development studio based out of the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina. The game studio is led by "industry veterans" from WB Games, the studio behind the Hitman series and several of the Batman: Arkham games. Although the new game studio is a division of Wizards of the Coast, it will be developing projects based on other Hasbro properties, such as Transformers, Micronauts, GI Joe, and Oujia. The first of these projects is third-person action-adventure game set in the GI Joe universe. Based on the job listings posted on the Wizards of the Coast website, this project will utilize the Unreal Engine and will utilize both a melee combat system and a shooting system.

comicbook.com

