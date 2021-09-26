Lubbock Area United Way celebrating 75th Anniversary on Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Area United Way:. Lubbock Area United Way is celebrating its 75th Anniversary with a special event on September 26th at Kitalou Gin, 6008 E. County Road 6300. Moments of Hope will be a fun-filled event featuring musical guest Josh Weathers and the release of United Way’s commemorative publication, “Building a Better Lubbock”.www.everythinglubbock.com
