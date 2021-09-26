Night After Night Newsletter

Having earned countless millions of dollars for Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures with “The Purge” and its sequels, writer/director James DeMonaco has been given the chance to make a film that is presumably closer to him on a personal level and which does not center on people being torn apart like fresh bread. The only problem is that the resulting movie, “This is the Night,” is such a spectacular misfire on every imaginable level—and even some you haven’t begun to imagine—that there are times when one might mistake it for an especially clever and relentlessly deadpan satire of the type of film it's desperately trying to evoke. If that had been the case, it might have become some kind of masterpiece. Alas, it is relentlessly sincere throughout and that somehow just makes an already terrible film even worse.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO