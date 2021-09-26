Night After Night Newsletter
Weeks after I missed this year’s tantalizing Time Spans festival entirely, it felt like a genuine achievement to attend two concerts last weekend: the New York Philharmonic’s season opener on Friday at Alice Tully Hall, and a significant U.S. premiere by Talea Ensemble at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music. Both were intensely satisfying on manifold levels—not least a feeling of security provided by the COVID-mitigation measures enforced by the organizations and venues.avantmusicnews.com
Comments / 0