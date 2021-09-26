Durham Officials Will Pause Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Wake County students may soon have the chance to take COVID-19 tests at school after the school board agreed Tuesday to move forward with a voluntary testing program. Students would need to get their parents' or guardians' consent to participate in the weekly testing, which is state-funded. Although the board has not yet made an official decision on whether to implement voluntary testing, it is expected to come next month. The board directed Superintendent Cathy Moore and her staff to flesh out the details of such a program.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO