Durham Officials Will Pause Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Durham city officials last week announced that the city will pause an emergency rental assistance program early next month. Officials have decided to hit the pause button on Durham’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on October 4 “to focus on existing applications” and the pause will remain in place until county officials can “determine that there are sufficient funds to process all of the existing applications,” according to a press release on the city’s website.indyweek.com
