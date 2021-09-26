CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Big Colorado Weather Swing Ahead With Record Highs To Mountain Snow This Week

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is known for large and abrupt weather changes and that will definitely hold true this week. We’ll start with record highs possible today along the Front Range and on the Eastern Plains with temperatures as much as 10 degrees above normal elsewhere. The unusually warm weather...

denver.cbslocal.com

outtherecolorado.com

Snow, potentially hazardous weather possible this weekend in Colorado

A cool and wet weekend is possible for Colorado, according to the National Weather Service, who predict potentially hazardous weather for parts of the state over the next few days. The service anticipates showers and thunderstorms beginning Friday afternoon and continuing though the evening for the higher terrain, mainly south...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s Very Unusual To Not See Precipitation For That Long’: Sacramento Reaches Grim Milestone Not Seen In 100+ Years

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thursday marked the end of the official water year for weather forecasters, and with no rain in sight, Sacramento is about to break a record that dates back more than a century. The city is hitting a grim meteorological milestone. Cory Mueller with the National Weather Service says it’s been more than six months since downtown Sacramento saw any measurable rain, breaking the previous record set way back in 1880. “It’s very unusual to not see precipitation for that long of a time, even out here in California where it’s normally dry for three months out of the year,”...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Colorado State
Arizona State
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warm Day, Scattered Rain For The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain showers return for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to cool a bit, but perhaps not as Fall-like as first advertised. Tonight, Increasing clouds. Isolated shower by morning with a low of 63 degrees.     Tomorrow, scattered showers. Isolated rumble of thunder with a high 80 degrees.   Scattered showers through Monday, with a smaller lingering chance on Tuesday. Temps in the 70s next week.  
CHICAGO, IL
5280.com

Choosing To Spend Life’s Final Act In Colorado’s High Mountains

Slowing down to enjoy life’s final act from a house by the side of the road in rural Grand County. A venerable friend stops by one day to recommend a poem. He’s on his way to fish the Colorado River, which runs between our houses, but instead steers his old truck into our gravel driveway, apparently with a singular purpose. His name is Walt. He once was a big-time Wall Street bond trader. He’s hard to reach now because he never answers his phone. “I spent too many years with one of those things stuck in my ear,” he says. I didn’t know him then. I just know him now, as the 84-year-old who hugs his wife goodbye each spring, motors away from his home in New Jersey and, for six months a year, lives alone in a Grand County hayfield.
COLORADO STATE
cbslocal.com

Minnesota Weather: Early October Looks To Be Warmer, Wetter Than Average

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Enjoying the mild fall weather? Expect it to continue into the early October. Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin have a good chance of experiencing warmer than average temperatures for the first part of the month. The average high temperature in Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: September Ends As Third Hottest On Record

October is finally here and started off with a below normal temperature. These cooler temperatures are closer to where we actually should be for this time of year. We spent almost all of September with well above normal temperatures. Here is a look at the breakdown of our September heat. It was a very hot month in Denver, and all of Colorado. These hot temperatures landed us in third place for hottest Septembers on record for Denver. If not for the last two days of cooler temperatures, we would have ended up with the hottest September on record. September is becoming the month with the fastest warming rate for Denver. We also have now ended with 59 days with 90 degrees or above in Denver, tying for 5th most on record. We most likely won’t hit another 90 until next year as temperatures should stay below 90 from now on. We do warm up a bit on Sunday, back to the upper 70s and low 80s.
DENVER, CO
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 10/2 Saturday Morning Forecast

It’s a crisp, fall start to kick off the weekend. While we’re not quite as chilly as we were yesterday morning, you’ll still need a jacket if you’re out early. Temps are in the 50s around NYC and 40s in the suburbs. Expect mostly sunny skies from start to finish...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Firefighters Return From Helping Louisianans Impacted By Hurricane Ida

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota firefighters have returned home after helping communities ravaged by Hurricane Ida. Twenty-two firefighters from nine different departments spent more than two weeks in Louisiana, clearing debris, handing out water and tarps, and covering shifts at fire stations. The category four hurricane struck the gulf shore a month ago, costing billions of dollars in damage. The firefighters from Minnesota who ventured to help say they were met with southern hospitality. “The people in Louisiana are probably some of the nicest, most humble people I have ever met in my life,” said Joe Bolstad, of the Plymouth Fire Department. “They were very hospitable, looking to feed us and take care of us even though we were there to help them.” The storm killed more than 100 people up and down the East Coast. Thousands in Louisiana still remain without power.   More On WCCO.com: Proctor High School Football Season Canceled Due To Student Misconduct Allegations Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1 Charges Accuse Susan B. Anthony Davis Of Blacking Out On Meth, Alcohol Before Fatally Stabbing Angela Huntington Are People Angrier Nowadays? And What Can We Do To Manage It?
MINNESOTA STATE
cbslocal.com

Minnesota Firefighters Return From Helping Louisianans Impacted By Hurricane Ida

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota firefighters have returned home after helping communities ravaged by Hurricane Ida. Twenty-two firefighters from nine different departments spent more than two weeks in Louisiana, clearing debris, handing out water and tarps, and covering shifts at fire stations. The category four hurricane struck the gulf shore a...
MINNESOTA STATE

