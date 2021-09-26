CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from advanced computer model

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to NBA Draft picks, bigger players typically take longer to develop. Plenty of eyes will be on the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns when they face off in a Western Conference semifinal rematch on October 20th, but neither team relied on contributions from their 2020 first-round selections last season. Perhaps this season, Phoenix's Jalen Smith or Denver's Zeke Nnaji play a bigger roles and will be among the 2021 Fantasy basketball breakouts.

