Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from advanced computer model

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has revolutionized basketball as we know it. Count Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman as one person who isn’t a fan of the change. The Hall of Famer sat down with the Full Send podcast to speak his mind about a number of topics, including why he doesn’t watch the NBA anymore. By the sound of things, it feels like he’s heaping a lot of the blame on the Warriors and their three-point movement that has taken the league by storm.

NBA ・ 27 DAYS AGO