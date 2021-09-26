CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jaguars Roundtable: Can Jacksonville Upset the Arizona Cardinals?

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30iCrZ_0c8XwvWY00

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't exactly have the start to the 2021 season they wanted, but they have a chance to reverse course at home against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

How does the Jaguar Report staff think the Jaguars' first home game of the season unfolds? Who wins, and why? We break it all down below in the Week 3 roundtable.

1) Kyler Murray has been electric to start the 2021 season. Do the Jaguars have any real chance at stopping him from having a big day?

John Shipley: No. Unless Kyler Murray throws some bad interceptions as a result of his style, or takes sacks on key downs, I don't see any way the Jaguars slow down arguably the most electric quarterback at the start of the 2021 season. The Jaguars' pass defense hasn't been able to slow down either Tyrod Taylor or Teddy Bridgewater, so it is hard for me to think that suddenly changes when they face an even better quarterback in Murray.

Gus Logue: I think Jacksonville’s best chance of stopping Kyler Murray is simply allowing him to beat himself. Kyler has a backyard football style of play that produces many highlights but risks plenty of negative plays as well. If DeAndre Hopkins (game-time decision) doesn’t play, Kyler forces one too many tight windows and K’Lavon Chaisson can actually convert a pressure into a sack, the Jaguars might just have a chance. It’ll ultimately come down to how well the defense executes blitzes in high leverage situations- a battle Kyler and co. seem to win more often than not.

Kassidy Hill: A chance? Sure. There’s always a chance. And realistically they have the pieces in place and a defense that is now suited to stopping someone like Murray. It will require doing everything short of putting a spy on him the entire game—and even that’s not a bad idea. What works in the Jaguars favor is they have a scheme that answers the option type offense the Cardinals can run with Murray. Josh Allen can technically rush, defend the run or drop into coverage from the position Joe Cullen has him playing now. You don’t necessarily want Allen dropping, but he can be the spy if needed. Where Murray tears teams apart is when things, well, fall apart. He’s fast and quick (yes there’s a difference and he’s both) with a deadly cut in the open field. It’s crucial to remain disciplined so as not to give him any open lanes…because he will take advantage.

He also has decent downfield threats now beyond just Hopkins, so it’s crucial as well to get after him in the pocket, collapsing it quickly. Through two games, the Jags have four sacks for a loss of 28 yards, thanks in large part to a 16-yard sack from Josh Allen versus the Broncos. That means they’re on pace to nearly double last year’s progression. But will that average be enough to stymy Murray for a full game?

Frankly, no. So while the Jaguars have the pieces and probably the game plan, they haven’t yet had the execution to make me think they can stop Kyler Murray from another big day.

2) Can Trevor Lawrence bounce back from a rough two weeks and turn in an efficient and clean performance?

John Shipley: I am hesitant to think that happens this week. Lawrence has all of the talent in the world and truly does look like he is on the cusp of having his breakout game, but the Cardinals' defense offers a lot of pre- and post-snap looks that I think could give Lawrence headaches. There is no defense Lawrence faced at Clemson that was as multiple and unpredictable as Arizona's defense is this year, especially in terms of their pass defense. Lawrence has the arm to beat up an iffy Cardinals cornerback room, but it isn't hard to think that their scheme could force the young Lawrence into some rookie mistakes.

Gus Logue: Lawrence has a few things to clean up with short area accuracy and deep area decision-making, but his first two games still left nobody questioning why he was the first overall draft selection. At some point, there will be a game when everything clicks for Lawrence and he has his first big performance as a pro that makes everybody point to the screen like Rick Dalton, nodding in agreement with themselves that Lawrence was worth pick 1.1.

This could be that week, as Arizona plays man coverage at one of the highest rates in the league and Lawrence has faced zone on the majority of dropbacks so far this season. He was much more successful against man coverage as a Clemson Tiger.

Kassidy Hill: What’s impressed me with Lawrence week in and week out is that while he continues to make mistakes, he rarely makes the same mistakes. On one hand that can be frustrating for fans to watch, feeling like each week is a new set of problems to worry about with their rookie passer. But it also shows me learning each week what he can and can’t get away with in the NFL and adjusting accordingly. So while I’m sure we see some more confounding rookie moments from Lawrence versus the Cardinals (and some perhaps not of his own making), I think he will “bounce back” and take another step forward. Will that show itself as an efficient and clean performance? Likely so.

3) How much faith do you have in the Jaguars' ability to slow down Chandler Jones?

John Shipley: I actually think the Jaguars have a decent chance at limiting Chandler Jones, but a big reason for that has been how the Jaguars approach pass-protection. They frequently gave Jawaan Taylor and Cam Robinson help against Von Miller and Bradley Chubb by calling on Chris Manhertz and the running backs to chip (even in empty formations). The Jaguars have shown the willingness to put their full attention on the opposing team's top pass-rush and slow him down, even if it means some of their route combinations suffer as a consequence. Ultimately, Jones always has the chance to change a game, but I do think the Jaguars have a solid probability of slowing him down.

Gus Logue: Jacksonville’s offensive line was impressive against Denver’s front last week, as it allowed single-digit pressures and just one blown block (from backup Ben Bartch) according to SIS. It got help in pass protection at times from tight ends and running backs, which is a recipe that is likely to be recycled this week against Chandler Jones and Arizona’s pass rushers. Lawrence has been pressured by free rushers on a few play action rollouts this season, which Jones feasted upon against Tennessee in week 1, so that will be something to watch as Jacksonville tries to get into an offensive flow. Jones is too good to be completely erased, but I think the Jaguars should be able to keep him under his current season average of 2.5 sacks per game.

Kassidy Hill: Jones provides a conundrum. He looked otherworldly in the Cardinals first game, a win over the Tennessee Titans, as he had five sacks. But then, in the week two win over the Minnesota Vikings, Jones had no sacks, no tackles and came away with just three quarterback hits. In other words, he looked human. Some of that comes from extra attention, which was completely warranted after his week one film. But there’s a game plan to stop him. And while that leaves more room for JJ Watt, the former Texan hasn’t produced as much through two games as he did in the past, with four tackles and no sacks. Granted, Watt does more than can appear in a stat sheet, but it’s clear it’s possible to limit both Jones and Watt without letting one tear you apart.

The Jaguars offensive line has done well at protecting Lawrence through two regular season games, only allowing two sacks during that time. Lawrence will have to do his part as well to recognize where Jones is every play and work away from him. So while the O-line will have to be religious about staying in their gaps, I think there’s a decent chance at slowing down Chandler Jones.

4) DeAndre Hopkins is a game-time decision, but what about Arizona's other wideouts in A.J. Green, Rondale Moore, Christian Kirk, and Andy Isabella? Are the Jaguars equipped to stop them?

John Shipley: Tyson Campbell against A.J. Green is actually a matchup I like for the rookie cornerback. Campbell is physical at the line of scrimmage and excellent at using the sideline to his advantage. If he gets matched up in the slot against Rondale Moore, though, the Cardinals have a massive advantage. The true issue for the Jaguars may be the fact that injuries could push Nevin Lawson into a major role just a few days after Week 3's game week began. If Lawson seems Moore or even Kirk on a consistent basis, it won't be ideal for the Jaguars.

Gus Logue: Sunday’s perimeter matchups will feature Shaq Griffin and Tyson Campbell, who is moving to his more natural outside position this week, against 33-year-old A.J. Green and a hobbled at best DeAndre Hopkins. On the inside, though, Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore figure to feast against whoever suits up between C.J. Henderson and Tre Herndon, both of whom are listed as questionable.

The Jaguars made a point to upgrade its cornerback room this offseason, but its slot role has been a work in progress and a constant rotation so far this year. Jacksonville’s safeties will have to step up to help prevent explosive plays, especially when Kyler breaks the pocket.

Kassidy Hill: The thing with the Cardinals is, any one of Hopkins, Moore or Kirk would be enough to cause a problem if they were the only top receiver on a team. The trio? It feels unstoppable. Having Hopkins out will make a massive difference in the game. But Moore, though two games, has proven himself capable of being a leading receiver (which he is with 182 yards). His past experience handing Urban Meyer a last second loss was so impactful it still sticks with the coach.

“I’ve just got great respect for him. He knows that. I mean, I saw first-hand and that’s the way I’ve always been. I mean, yeah, he destroyed us in one year, but he’s their primary returner—I think he’s leading the team in receptions, too. One was a scramble where he was wide open. But he’s a—you’ve got to contain him,” Meyer noted this week.

Kirk is just behind Hopkins in receiving yards, then AJ Green steps on the field and all you have is an extremely capable veteran who’s an incredibly smart route runner.

On the opposite side, the Jaguars are lining up a rookie corner in Tyson Campbell. Even if CJ Henderson does play, he’s had such spotty appearances due to injuries that he feels like a rookie as well. Shaquill Griffin opposite them provides more veteran experience. But the trio—while talented and having provided moments of textbook coverage—also have found themselves flat footed at times during the first two games, or just enough out of position to give up a big play.

Behind all of them is a safety unit that actually has looked pretty solid with Rayshawn Jenkins. But it’s always a coin flip on if we’ll see good Andrew Wingard or bad Andrew Wingard and you don’t wanna take a chance with the latter with such a downfield passing attack.

5) Final predictions?

John Shipley: Cardinals 30, Jaguars 16. Arizona's offense does seem like it living a bit on the edge, but Kyler Murray is the ultimate dynamo to produce against the Jaguars' defense. He is mobile, nearly impossible to track down in the open field, and has the arm strength and field vision to find open receivers at all levels of the field after he breaks the pocket. The Cardinals' offense is simply too good for the Jaguars' to stop, while Arizona's pass defense seems due to give Trevor Lawrence some issues.

Gus Logue: Cardinals 31, Jaguars 24. While Arizona’s offense (and Jacksonville’s defense) feels due for a few sacks and turnovers, the Cardinals still have the capability to score on any given play and will likely be too much for Jacksonville’s defense to handle. The Jaguars offense will benefit simply from not having to face Vic Fangio’s pack of Rottweilers again, so Jacksonville should be expected to score points but I’m not sure the offense is consistent enough to be able to hang with Arizona in the end.

Kassidy Hill: Cardinals 38, Jaguars 21. I think the Cardinals—specially Murray and Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury—are a good blueprint for a first time NFL coach and a No. 1 overall QB working together to turn around a franchise. Their club is getting there, finally starting to see the payoff for their patience and work. The Jaguars are just getting started. It’s the NFL, so any team can beat any team any given Sunday. And I think the Jags have enough there to pull off the upset…but I also think they’re still figuring out too many things.

Comments / 0

Related
MileHighHuddle

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Sets NFL Record in Win Over Jaguars

Before Teddy Bridgewater makes his debut in the Mile High altitude, the Denver Broncos quarterback entered rarefied NFL air. With Sunday's victory at Jacksonville, per Broncos PR chief Patrick Smyth, Bridgewater became only the fourth QB in league history to record two-plus passing touchdowns and no interceptions while completing at least 75% of his passes in each of his first two games of the season.
NFL
247Sports

Trevor Lawrence: Jacksonville Jaguars rough start 'frustrating'

Quarterbacks who head to building teams with the No. 1 pick can often struggle right out of the gate. After all, not only are they adjusting to the NFL themselves — as all rookies do — they are typically doing so while trying to pilot a team that is undertalented compared to its peers.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
JaguarReport

Cardinals 31, Jaguars 19: 5 Observations on Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville's Self-Inflicted Loss

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-3. Even on a day in which they showed life and fight against one of the NFL's best teams, the Jaguars couldn't get out of their own way. With the 31-19 loss now officially in the rearview mirror as the Jaguars move forward to an eventual Thursday Night Football matchup, we take a look at the biggest takeaways from the game. Who played well, what did we learn, and what does it all mean for the Jaguars moving forward? We break it all down below.
NFL
Daily News

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars odds, picks and prediction

The Denver Broncos (1-0) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) Sunday for their Week 2 showdown at TIAA Bank Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Broncos at Jaguars odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. Denver opened its season...
NFL
247Sports

Nevin Lawson visits Jacksonville Jaguars Tuesday

The Las Vegas Raiders released cornerback Nevin Lawson Monday. And the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t waste any time pursuing the new free agent, getting him in for a visit Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reported Monday that the Raiders released Lawson Monday, “due to injuries at other positions.”...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jj Watt
Person
Trevor Lawrence
chatsports.com

How the Arizona Cardinals can win the NFC West

The Arizona Cardinals....no...the entire NFC West is off to an amazing 7-1 start across the National Football League. As far as divisions go, there’s none tougher. The Arizona Cardinals, overall, are projected by the majority of analysts to finish in 4th place in their division—behind the Rams, Niners and even Seahawks. But...through two games there’s been noticeable improvement in talent on Arizona’s side.
NFL
chatsports.com

Arizona Cardinals fans can strike a pose with this Kyler Murray shirt

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals, National Football League Players Association. Two games, two wins for the Arizona Cardinals. The biggest reason why? That would be the ever-elevating play of quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray, now in his third season, is looking like a bonafide superstar. Like an MVP in the making. He’s...
NFL
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: 4 early disappointments in 2021

It’s easy to see why the Jacksonville Jaguars are currently 0-2. They’re a young team with a head coach making his NFL debut. Also, they will have to live with the highs and lows of quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s rookie campaign. There’s no doubt the Jaguars’ brass made took several important...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#American Football#Jaguars Roundtable#The Arizona Cardinals#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Jaguar Report
All Cardinals

Cardinals Head to Jacksonville as 7-Point Favorites

After a 2-0 start, the train is expected to continue on its tracks after a stop in Jacksonville this week. The Arizona Cardinals, through two wildly different fashions, have managed to emerge victorious in both games played thus far despite being 1-1 against the spread. The Week-3 opponent? A Jacksonville...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Final analysis: The experts on Jaguars-Cardinals

JACKSONVILLE – Each Saturday during the 2021 season, Jaguars experts – Rick Ballou, Tony Boselli, Bucky Brooks, Frank Frangie, Jeff Lageman, Brent Martineau, John Oehser, Brian Sexton, J.P. Shadrick and Ashlyn Sullivan – will break down the following day's Jaguars matchup. Up this week:. The Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank...
NFL
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: Talks of going 0-17 are premature

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost two games in 2021 and could make it three in Week 3 when they take on the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field. There’s no doubt the Jags need to work on certain areas but they’re far from being historically bad. That’s why talks about going 0-17 are extremely premature.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Florida Times-Union

Jaguars vs. Cardinals: Keys to victory

The defense can hold Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray somewhat in check. He's listed at 5-foot-10 (yeah ... when he's standing on a 2 by 4) but continues to play much bigger, accounting for 689 yards passing, five TD passes, and two running. Murray continues to improve as a passer, especially on the run, and is well on his way to improving his accuracy for a third season in a row (he's at .735 in the first two games). Rondale Moore has been added as a weapon at wide receiver along with DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk. Murray will get his big plays. The Jags will have to minimize that.
NFL
theScore

Cardinals' Hopkins active vs. Jaguars

The Arizona Cardinals have made star receiver DeAndre Hopkins active for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hopkins, who was expected to be a game-time decision due to a rib injury, was listed as questionable and didn't practice all week. The veteran wideout comes into the contest leading the Cardinals...
NFL
Arizona Sports

Cardinals respond to Jaguars’ upset threat, move to 3-0

After jumping on the Jacksonville Jaguars but then squandering opportunities to lay it on in the first half, the Arizona Cardinals responded in the final 30 minutes of their Week 3 battle Sunday to remain unbeaten with a 31-19 road victory. Arizona scored 24 second-half points after entering halftime down...
NFL
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars must keep these 5 Bengals in check

The silver lining of playing on Thursday Night Football is the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t have much time to think about their bewildering loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. Instead, they have just a few days to prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals, who are favored to win by eight points in Week 4.
NFL
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
382
Followers
670
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy