Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Ruled Out in Week 3 vs. Rams

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
RamDigest
 5 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 without wide receiver Antonio Brown as he has been ruled out for Sunday's contest.

Brown was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. As a result, Brown did not travel with the team on their flight to Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians indicated on Friday his concern regarding Brown's availability for Week 3, saying he was "very questionable" for Sunday's game.

Players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list are eligible to be cleared after recording two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. While Brown was unable to make the trip, he presumably has not fulfilled the two negative test requirement mandated by the NFL to rejoin their club.

In wake of Brown's absence, the Bucs will rely on receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski, a group that still boasts one of the better pass-catching units in the NFL.

In two games, Brown has registered six catches for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Adam Schefter
RamDigest

Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle) LT Andrew Whitworth (rest) Did not participate (DNP) OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand/shoulder) WR/KR Jaydon Mickens (abdomen) SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit Ahead of Week 3?. Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.
NFL
Yardbarker

Two Colts Starters Ruled out for Week 2 vs. Rams

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 – and after one week of football in the books – the injuries already appear to be stacking up. The Colts will be without two starters on Sunday when the Rams come to town. Right tackle Braden Smith (foot) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf), have been officially ruled out.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots-Buccaneers Wednesday Practice Report: Rob Gronkowski A DNP For Bucs; 7 Players Limited For Pats

FOXBORO (CBS) — The return of Tom Brady is the big storyline in New England this week, leading up to Sunday’s Patriots-Buccaneers showdown at Gillette Stadium. Not to be forgotten is the return of Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement last season to join Brady in Tampa. But Gronkowski did not practice on Wednesday, Tampa Bay’s first practice of the week as the team prepares for the Patriots. The tight end suffered a rib injury Tampa’s Week 3 loss to the L.A. Rams, remaining down for a few minutes after he took a shot from Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis. Gronkowski did...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3 Preview: 3 Storylines to Follow

After two fairly smooth victories, coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams face off against the ageless quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. Here are three storylines to watch as the two team's prepare for Sunday's contest:. 1. Who is RB1?. Running back's Darrell...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers rookie will enter the limelight in Week 3 vs. Rams

The Buccaneers will need Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to have a huge game in Week 3 versus the Rams. The bad luck just continues for the Buccaneers ahead of their most crucial game of the season so far. The Rams are the most likely team for the Bucs to face in the NFC Championship as of now, and Tampa won’t even get a great test in this huge game with several key players out.
NFL
buccaneers.com

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Rams

The Buccaneers will make their first road trip of 2021 as they take on the Rams in Los Angeles in what is also their farthest road trip of the season. The 2,500-mile trek comes as both teams are undefeated through the first two weeks and rank in the top five league-wide in most polls. Los Angeles has a new quarterback under center in Matthew Stafford, who adds another dimension to Head Coach Sean McVay's offense in the form of the deep ball. On the other side of the ball, the Rams have veteran defensive tackle and all-around game wrecker Aaron Donald that the Bucs' offensive line will have to contend with.
NFL
RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

