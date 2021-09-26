Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Ruled Out in Week 3 vs. Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 without wide receiver Antonio Brown as he has been ruled out for Sunday's contest.

Brown was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. As a result, Brown did not travel with the team on their flight to Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians indicated on Friday his concern regarding Brown's availability for Week 3, saying he was "very questionable" for Sunday's game.

Players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list are eligible to be cleared after recording two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. While Brown was unable to make the trip, he presumably has not fulfilled the two negative test requirement mandated by the NFL to rejoin their club.

In wake of Brown's absence, the Bucs will rely on receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski, a group that still boasts one of the better pass-catching units in the NFL.

In two games, Brown has registered six catches for 138 yards and one touchdown.

