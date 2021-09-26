Fire leaves businesses severely damaged in Stamford

Two businesses in Stamford were left severely damaged after flames tore through their buildings Saturday afternoon.

It also displaced a family in an apartment and sent one firefighter to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Belltower Road. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in about an hour.

Officials say the fire rapidly spread in a void space between the ceilings and the roof and it required a significant amount of work to bring it under control.

Nearby apartments were also damaged by smoke and water.

The community already started a GoFundMe for the barbershop damaged from the fire.



