CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, NY

Fire leaves businesses severely damaged in Stamford

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBGQw_0c8XwssN00

Fire leaves businesses severely damaged in Stamford

Two businesses in Stamford were left severely damaged after flames tore through their buildings Saturday afternoon.

It also displaced a family in an apartment and sent one firefighter to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Belltower Road.  Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in about an hour.

Officials say the fire rapidly spread in a void space between the ceilings and the roof and it required a significant amount of work to bring it under control.

Nearby apartments were also damaged by smoke and water.

The community already started a GoFundMe for the barbershop damaged from the fire.


Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12

News 12

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy