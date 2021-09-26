CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Will Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Really Make Their Mark On Hollywood?

By Effie Orfanides
nickiswift.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be somewhere in the middle of royals and celebrities — and they appear to be ready to make their transition to full-on Hollywood superstars. While Meghan started off as an actor before marrying into the royal family, her husband is having the exact opposite experience. Born into the British royal family, Harry is the only person in line to the British throne that lives in the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their very first trip to New York City together in September, which marked their first public appearance as a couple since stepping down as senior members of the royal family, and was a step toward their ultimate goal: To be independently successful.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grazia

The Secret Message Behind Meghan Markle's Outfit On The Cover Of Time Magazine

Meghan Markle doesn’t do things by halves. For her front cover of Time, Markle went for the ultimate trifecta: the power pose, the power hair and the power jumpsuit. As she and Prince Harry, who has been the subject of many internet questions containing the word ‘airbrush’, are fronting the issue that reveals this year’s Time 100, it makes sense that she would choose this moment to dress like an off-duty superhero.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan ‘Loudly’ Booed And Jeered

British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Trump Advisor Puts Meghan Markle On Blast. Here's Why

Meghan Markle is no stranger to criticism, and has been dealing with it much of her adult life. As an actor — or any kind of celebrity, really — criticism is to be expected, especially when pushing the boundaries, or doing something that other people disagree with. For Meghan, her time as an actor was relatively unremarkable; she was best-known for her role on "Suits," but she never really reached the level of ultimate stardom, according to Slate. The Duchess of Sussex received far more push back and negative press once she started dating Prince Harry. While a lot of people seem to love the duchess, there are a lot of people who have been very skeptical about her, too, and that has only been exacerbated over the past couple of years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#British Royal Family#Uk#Express#Forbes
nickiswift.com

Will Oprah Really Take This Huge Public Step With Meghan And Harry?

It's no secret that Oprah Winfrey is good friends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Not only was she the person that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to open up to for their bombshell interview that aired back in March, but they also moved to the same neighborhood as the former talk show host. Additionally, Harry and Oprah joined forces for the docuseries "The Me You Can't See" that was released on AppleTV+, according to Town & Country.
YOGA
nickiswift.com

Why Oprah's Interview With Elizabeth Taylor Went Too Far

Oprah Winfrey has interviewed thousands of celebrities throughout her long career as a talk show host and multi-media personality — which is no surprise, considering she logged more than 5,000 episodes on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" chatfest alone, per IMDb. From 1986 to 2011, the Queen of Talk sat down...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

This One Royal Will "Never Forgive" Harry and Meghan, Say Insiders

It's no surprise that Prince Charles and Prince William have reportedly been angry and upset by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's comments and shocking allegations about the Royal Family since moving to California. Their bombshell CBS special with Oprah Winfrey back in March proved to be just the beginning of a steady stream of stunning revelations with more interviews (including the debut of Harry's The Me You Can't See Apple TV+ docuseries with Winfrey) and major announcements (like Harry publishing a memoir next year) that have pushed the House of Windsor to the brink, sources say.
CELEBRITIES
mediavillage.com

Sydney Morton of Lifetime's "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace" on Walking in Meghan Markle's Shoes

The third and latest installment of Lifetime's Harry and Meghan franchise, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, premieres Labor Day, exploring the reasoning and events leading up to the decision made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to exit royal family life in the hopes of providing a brighter future for themselves and their son Archie. Leaving no stone unturned, the film introduces us to a new Harry and Meghan as Jordan Dean (Prince Harry) and Sydney Morton (Meghan Markle) take over the title roles, both picking up where the actors in the earlier movies left off.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

'Troubled' Prince Charles Has Special Request to Finally See Granddaughter Lilibet— Will the Royal Family Agree?

Reports said that Prince Charles is troubled for not being able to meet his fifth grandchild from Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana. A royal expert stated that the upcoming Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth next summer of 2022 could be the next possible opportunity for the Prince of Wales to meet the newborn baby and for the two families to make amends.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy