New 'The Sandman' Character Posters Reveal the Endless Siblings
Netflix has finally given us our first look into the dreamscape of The Sandman. As part of their TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the streamer released three new character posters for the series, adapted from Neil Gaiman’s famous comic book series of the same name, showing off the trio of siblings around whom the show’s fantastical tale revolves: Dream (Tom Sturridge), Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), and Desire (Mason Alexander Park).collider.com
