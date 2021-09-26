CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Can Stitch Fix Become the Global Destination for Personalized Shopping?

By John Ballard
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • Stitch Fix is armed with a data collection going back 10 years.
  • Stitch Fix already sees triple-digit growth in the U.K.
  • Online apparel sales in the U.S. and U.K. are expected to grow at nearly twice the rate of the total apparel market.

Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) were off to the races following a solid fourth-quarter earnings report. With revenue up 29% year over year and active clients up 18%, the business has started to reestablish its pre-pandemic growth trend.

Coming off two strong consecutive quarters, Stitch Fix announced it was rebranding its Direct Buy service to Stitch Fix Freestyle, which allows all clients to buy specific items from the company without ordering a Fix. Management sees this service as a game-changer for its long-term growth. "Our vision is to become the global destination for personalized shopping, styling, and inspiration, supporting clients across all categories and occasions," CEO Elizabeth Spaulding said during the fiscal Q4 earnings call.

It's a bold long-term goal, but Stitch Fix already possesses the tools to execute on it, and it's starting to expand its assortment to new categories to open up its sales potential to a wider customer base.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0esCCr_0c8Xv9iU00
Image source: Stitch Fix.

Competitive landscape

The online styling service market is crowded. Two of Stitch Fix's top competitors are Nordstrom's (NYSE:JWN) Trunk Club and Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe. Nordstrom's differentiation is its access to high-end luxury brands, while Amazon has the advantage of more than 200 million Prime subscribers serving as a ready-made customer base for its service.

Stitch Fix's main advantage is its 10 years' worth of data gathered from client feedback. This data gets down to specifics like preferences for fit, price, and even how often a client wears certain styles.

The ability to roll out Freestyle and accurately recommend what a new client, who has no previous purchase history, will like is only possible because of Stitch Fix's data science capabilities. Looking at it another way, if a company released a feature like this without the necessary data to power sophisticated recommendation algorithms, it would be very risky. For example, new clients might sign up and decide to try a competing service if they don't like their recommended choices.

The majority of data that Stitch Fix collects is offered freely by the client, reflecting the trust that Stitch Fix will deliver relevant recommendations. So, in a way, Stitch Fix is already showing signs here of building a strong consumer brand in the apparel market, which could become another sustainable competitive advantage. Management now believes it has reached a point with its data science capabilities that it can begin to stretch its boundaries globally.

Preparing for international growth

To execute on its global vision for personalized shopping, Spaulding said, "We will invest in our biggest sources of differentiation, algorithms powered by consumer preferences, understanding of the drivers of fit, relationships with stylists, and vendor insights."

The U.S. currently makes up over 75% of Stitch Fix's sales, but it's seeing strong momentum in its primary international market right now. The U.K. posted triple-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2021, driven by a rapidly growing client base. This follows the rollout of Fix Preview, which allows all clients to preview items before their curated box of items is shipped to their door.

Freestyle will be a key weapon as the company prepares for international growth, as it shows management certain categories where clients are spending more. For example, footwear sales through Freestyle represented a bigger percentage of revenue in fiscal Q4 than with regular Fixes. Overall, revenue from Freestyle is growing faster than the rest of the company, up more than 100% in fiscal 2021.

It's no coincidence that in the first year of rolling out Freestyle, spending per client exceeded $500 for the first time. Management sees more opportunities to penetrate different categories across footwear, dresses, outerwear, and sleep and loungewear. As it does so, spending per client should continue to climb, adding fuel to Stitch Fix's top-line momentum.

Stitch Fix needs to keep innovating

The personalized styling market right now looks similar to a bike race. There's a peloton made up of several services racing down the road, but Stitch Fix is positioning itself at the front of the pack for a potential breakaway to the finish line.

Stitch Fix is setting a brisk pace of innovation and has a tailwind at its back. Online apparel sales are expected to grow at nearly twice the rate of the total apparel market in the U.S. and U.K. alone through 2025, according to data from Euromonitor International. Stitch Fix has some advantages to work with through its data and developing innovative new ways for clients to engage with the service.

Investors don't have much to lose here with this mid-cap stock. If Stitch Fix continues to execute, the upside could be massive.

Comments / 0

Related
mediapost.com

The Return Racket: Why Shoppers Reject Products Bought Online

Most shoppers have returned items they bought online since the start of the pandemic. And the problem wasn’t so much with the products as the content that described them, judging by Consumer Perspectives on Online Returns, a study by 1WorldSync. For 58% of shoppers, it was that the product photo...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Innovation#Shopping#Sfix#Direct#Stitch Fix Freestyle#Stitch Fix#Nordstrom#Jwn Rrb#Amzn
MarketWatch

Papa John's targets Texas with development deal for 100 new locations

Papa John's International Inc. said Wednesday that it has signed the largest development deal in the company's history with U.S. franchisee operator Sun Holdings Inc., which will bring 100 new locations to Texas by 2029. Dallas-based Sun Holdings supports multiple brands, and has more than 1,000 locations across 12 states. Papa John's recently announced international expansion in Spain, Portugal, Latin America and the U.K. through a partnership with Drake Food Service International. Papa John's stock has gained 47.5% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 15.9% for the period.
TEXAS STATE
MarketWatch

Medical device maker Orthofix warns that Q3 revenue will rise only in low-single digits as COVID delays procedures

Orthofix Medical Inc. said Wednesday it expects third-quarter revenue growth to come in at a low single-digit increase over the year-earlier period, hurt by the high volume of elective procedures that have been deferred or rescheduled in the U.S. and overseas because of the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 spurred by the highly transmissible delta variant. The Lewisville, Texas-based medical device maker said it remains confident in its strategy and ability to accelerate growth over time. The company specializes in spine and orthopedics. Shares have fallen about 10% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Motley Fool

Stitch Fix Earnings Call: 3 Takeaways

Market share is rising, even as e-commerce demand balloons. Higher costs will take a bite out of earnings this year. Stitch Fix is predicting a growth slowdown as it invests in several major initiatives. Investors were pleased with the latest operating update from Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX). The stock, which had...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Motley Fool

Why You Should Be Paying Attention to Stitch Fix Freestyle

Freestyle has the potential to be Stitch Fix's biggest sales driver. It strengthens brand partnerships and drives increased user engagement. Management expects the initial impact growth to be modest as brand awareness builds. The value proposition behind Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) has always been straightforward. The company aims to revolutionize the...
APPAREL
Business Insider

1 in 5 global consumers experienced online shopping fraud in 2020. Retailers can ensure consumer safety with technology solutions.

E-commerce is seeing unprecedented, and much talked about, growth. The global pandemic sent people online in droves, accelerating a digital shift and pushing forward technological innovation that was years in the making. As a result, global e-commerce sales increased 28% in 2020 to approximately $4.3 trillion. As consumers moved online, brick-and-mortar retailers rushed to adapt, while online merchants ramped up their digital channels to accommodate growing demand.
RETAIL
inputmag.com

Online clothes shopping sucks for short people. Can tech fix that?

Brian Chang is a 42-year-old behavioral technician from California who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, putting him among the 80 million American men who fall below the average height of 5 feet 9 inches. Clothes shopping used to cause him a lot of frustration when he couldn’t find anything...
APPAREL
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Stitch Fix, General Mills

Stocks finished higher Wednesday after the Fed remained vague on when it will begin tapering its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:. 1. SoFi Technologies | Increase 11%. SoFi Technologies (SOFI) - Get SOFI TECHNOLOGIES INC Report shares surged after...
STOCKS
Esquire

Stitch Fix Created an Online Store Just for You

Algorithms: They've become the way of the Internet, offering content that's entirely based on your past searches. If you perused the best romance novels lately, get ready for Danielle Steel to flood your feed. A Marvel fan? The latest trailers and the company’s merch are most likely all you see when you log on. The process makes sense: Tailoring ads to your personal tastes is a smart way to spur commerce. And Stitch Fix has been capitalizing on this practice for a decade.
BEAUTY & FASHION
stockxpo.com

Stitch Fix Relaxes Its Dress Code

It is a new season, so a fresh look for a retail styling company is to be expected. Whether it is an improvement for Stitch Fix might depend on whom you ask. Stitch Fix reported solid results for the period ended July 31 on Tuesday afternoon with revenue topping analysts’ forecast, driven by record net revenue per active client. The company said gross margins in the quarter hit an all-time high, noting gains in product margins and shipping efficiencies. Importantly, the company posted net income of more than $21 million in the period; Wall Street had been expecting a loss.
RETAIL
WWD

Stitch Fix CEO on Gangbusters Earnings, Freestyle and the Future

Click here to read the full article. The Elizabeth Spaulding era at Stitch Fix might always be remembered by a few critical milestones: Under the helm of Katrina Lake’s successor, the fashion e-commerce business reported record-shattering earnings, released its fashion intelligence to the masses and is now setting itself up for a new growth phase in the company’s trajectory. In a conversation with WWD, Spaulding took stock of how far the company has come: “We think [our latest earnings] demonstrate the strength and fundamentals in our business, including the continued adoption and migration into the Stitch Fix ecosystem,” she said, “especially...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Online Styling Firm Stitch Fix Stock Jumps on Surprise Profit

Shares of Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Get Stitch Fix, Inc. Class A Report jumped on Wednesday after the online personal shopping and styling service swung to a surprise fiscal-fourth-quarter profit and reached $2 billion in sales for the first time. Shares of the San Francisco company at last check rose...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Motley Fool

Why Stitch Fix Stock Jumped Higher on Wednesday

Revenue growth was strong at 29%, following the 44% growth in the previous quarter. Stitch Fix experienced momentum across several categories, such as women's, kids, and international. The company will be looking to drive greater purchase frequency going forward with its Freestyle offering. What happened. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares were...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Stitch Fix Could Keep Surging Higher

The company is launching Stitch Fix Freestyle, allowing any customer to shop directly. Stitch Fix Freestyle could be a catalyst for accelerated growth. Despite strong results in the fourth quarter, guidance was weak. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) limped into its fourth-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. The stock had fallen by nearly...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
125K+
Followers
60K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy