Real Estate

Existing Home Sales Drop Due to High Prices

By Maurie Backman
Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSky-high home prices may finally be keeping buyers away. There's a reason many potential buyers have struggled to purchase a home this year. Limited inventory and low mortgage rates have fueled a surge in buyer demand. That, in turn, has driven home prices way up, to the point where many buyers just can't afford them.

