CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Wolfpack upsets No. 9 Clemson in two overtimes, 27-21

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vkMQs_0c8Xv64J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAGTk_0c8Xv64J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQHrx_0c8Xv64J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GfK8L_0c8Xv64J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxrlp_0c8Xv64J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2Pr8_0c8Xv64J00

RALEIGH — Clemson’s final pass had barely hit the ground when N.C. State’s sideline began charging toward the field to celebrate, followed closely by red-clad Wolfpack fans pouring in to join them from all directions.

The Wolfpack’s long run of frustration in these marquee games is over. And the ninth-ranked Tigers’ shot of returning to the College Football Playoff could be, too.

N.C. State forced D.J. Uiagalelei into a fourth-down incompletion to seal a 27-21 win against the Tigers on Saturday. It’s an outcome that shakes up the Atlantic Coast Conference race while also dealing a huge blow to the Tigers’ playoff hopes in the long term behind yet another woeful offensive performance to start the year.

N.C. State (3-1, 1-0 ACC) had lost eight straight and 15 of 16 meetings to the Tigers, which included at least one painfully close loss that fueled a bit of Murphy’s Law-level pessimism — locals know it by an expletive-featuring nickname — among Wolfpack fans.

No more, at least not for ninth-year coach Dave Doeren after his first win against a top-10 team.

“The curse is broken, N.C. State fans, finally,” Doeren chuckled. “I’ve been here nine years and seen a lot of crazy stuff. And people have talked about it and didn’t believe it. But I’ve got to tell you: I think it was real, and it’s not there anymore. So we can move on now and be happy about that.”

Devin Leary threw four touchdowns, including the winning 22-yard pass to Devin Carter — who made a twisting adjustment to the back-shoulder throw and got both knees down inside the back right corner of the end zone for the lead to start the second OT.

Then Uiagagelei slightly overthrew Justyn Ross near the goal line on fourth down to start the celebration of N.C. State’s first win in the series since 2011.

“I kind of caught with everyone storming the field,” Leary said. “I was looking for my mom, looking for my dad. I eventually got to them, they were still in the crowd. But the first person I was able to hug and just celebrate with was Coach Doeren.”

It was a brutal day for the Tigers (2-2, 1-1), who now have a second loss to make it an unlikely climb to extend their streak of making every year of the playoff since the first edition in 2014. It also is a big setback in the Atlantic Division for the six-time league champions, while injuries mounted with linebacker James Skalski, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and running back Will Shipley being knocked from the game.

The Tigers had 214 total yards, with Uiagalelei throwing for 111 yards and two scores.

“The criticism is warranted because that’s where we are right now,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said of the offensive struggles. “That’s what we displayed. With the way we’ve performed, you’re going to get criticism and you’re going to get comments and things like that.

“You know what? That comes with the territory because the expectation and the standard at Clemson and who we are, we’re not meeting it. It’s just that simple.”

The Tigers came in having 17 points in two games against Bowl Subdivision opponents, including failing to reach the end zone in their season-opening loss to No. 2 Georgia. Nothing in this game alleviated any of those offensive concerns, with the Tigers struggling to block up front to consistently sustain drives. Clemson finished with seven three-and-outs.

“I think the main thing was we couldn’t get into a rhythm,” Uiagalelei said.

The Wolfpack controlled play most of the way, running 96 plays to Clemson’s 49 by extending drives and converting 11 of 21 third downs. Yet Doeren’s team had to overcome plenty of adversity, too, from a penalty-filled day (11 for 105) to three missed field goals from normally reliable kicker Christopher Dunn — including him pulling a 39-yarder to end regulation wide left.

The Tigers started the year at No. 3 but are set to take a big tumble after suffering a second September loss. The Wolfpack could earn an AP Top 25 ranking with this big win.

Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector and N.C. State receiver Emeka Emezie turned in huge performances.

Spector had 19 tackles for the injury-depleted Tigers defense, while Emezie had 14 catches for 116 yards with a first-quarter TD for the Wolfpack.

The Tigers play another Atlantic Division game, hosting Boston College on Saturday. The Wolfpack’s schedule dips back out of league play with a home game against Louisiana Tech.

Comments / 2

Related
Bladen Journal

Carolina, Duke renew football rivalry on Saturday

Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m. Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m. Syracuse at Florida State, 3:30 p.m. Louisiana Tech at N.C. State, 6 p.m. Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m. • AAC. Memphis at Temple, noon. Cincinnati at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. Central Florida at...
NFL
Bladen Journal

East Bladen gets first road test in SAC-7 at Fairmont

ELIZABETHTOWN — Fresh off a win over its rival for the 20th consecutive season, East Bladen visits Fairmont this evening in SAC-7 high school football. The Eagles’ tough nonconference schedule was expected to be a good preparation course for the Southeastern Athletic Conference. Head coach Robby Priest’s 10th edition of Eagles stepped into the fray Tuesday with a 16-8 triumph over West Bladen.
FAIRMONT, NC
Bladen Journal

West Bladen falls to SAC-7 leader Dark Horses, 4-1

BLADENBORO — West Bladen was denied victory 4-1 by Clinton as a tough stretch against the league’s best teams continued here Thursday evening in high school boys soccer. The Knights of rookie head coach Kristen Parker remain in search of their first 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference triumph. The Dark Horses are the unbeaten league leader.
BLADENBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

East Bladen upended at home by Midway in SAC-7

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost to visiting Midway 3-2 on Wednesday in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference boys high school soccer. The Eagles trailed 2-0 at intermission. The Raiders won their second straight after five consecutive winless outings. East Bladen is 2-1 in the SAC-7, 6-3 overall, and at Clinton on...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Bladen Journal

Lady Knights fall to Fairmont in straight sets

BLADENBORO — West Bladen was upended by Fairmont in straight sets Thursday in high school volleyball. The Lady Golden Tornadoes prevailed in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference match 25-19, 25-19, 25-14. • Lady Knights: Junior Whitney McLean, eight kills; junior Emily Young, four kills, two blocks, 11-of-11 serving; sophomore Trinity...
FAIRMONT, NC
Bladen Journal

East Bladen stretches streak to four out of five

BLADENBORO — East Bladen won its second match away from its friendly confines on Tuesday evening, defeating rival West Bladen in four sets. The Lady Eagles triumphed 25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 29-27 in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference high school volleyball match. The Lady Eagles of second-year head coach Jordan Raynor...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Warrick’s top-10 finish leads Lady Knights

ST. PAULS — West Bladen’s Kirsten Warrick captured a top-10 finish on Wednesday in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference cross country run. Warrick finished in 29 minutes, 45 seconds to finish 10th. Teammates Brookee’ Singletary was 11th (29:59), Kaden Thurman was 20th (32:05), Olivia Allen was 22nd (32:17) and Violet Allen was 28th (35:06). The Lady Knights scored 91 points, tying with Red Springs for second and taking third-place on the tie-breaker (highest individual finish).
SAINT PAULS, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Justyn Ross
Bladen Journal

Duke rallies, knocks off Big 12’s Kansas 52-33

DURHAM — Gunnar Holmberg tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns and threw for a fifth as Duke overcame Kansas 52-33 on Saturday, its third straight win. The Blue Devils (3-1) struck for 21 points during a six-minute span of the third quarter, taking the lead on the way to eclipsing their 2020 win total.
DURHAM, NC
Bladen Journal

RIVALRY: Eagles host Knights in Tuesday night special

ELIZABETHTOWN — Been quite a few years since the annual Battle for the Bell took place outside of the last week of the regular season. But in the SAC-7, the Bladen County high school football rivalry gets the first week instead of the last for this first two-year cycle. East Bladen hosts West Bladen tonight at 7 in its 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference opener.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#College Football Playoff#American Football#Raleigh#N C State#Tigers#Acc
Bladen Journal

Wolfpack has opportunity with No. 9 Clemson visiting Carter-Finley

State tries to end dizzying series skid of eight straight, 15 of 16. Ninth-ranked Clemson hasn’t looked much like the high-scoring juggernaut of recent years. That either has the six-time reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champions as vulnerable as they’ve been in a long time or set to break loose for a big output.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bladen Journal

East Bladen skid extended by league leader Clinton

CLINTON — East Bladen lost for the eighth time in 10 outings Thursday, falling in straight sets to Clinton in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference volleyball. The Lady Eagles of second-year head coach Jordan Raynor were turned back 25-13, 25-19, 25-19. The Lady Dark Horses are the league leader at 6-0...
CLINTON, NC
Bladen Journal

West Bladen hosts Fairmont in homecoming tilt

BLADENBORO — West Bladen on Friday welcomes the challenge of sustaining momentum for two weeks without a game in between. The Knights are in their 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference high school football opener when Fairmont visits. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. It is homecoming. East Bladen has the night off....
BLADENBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy