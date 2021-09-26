CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

No. 21 Carolina decked in Atlanta by Georgia Tech, 45-22

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 5 days ago
ATLANTA — Jeff Sims was really upset for a few days. Then he pulled himself together and waited for another chance.

When it came Saturday night, he sure took advantage of it.

Sims came off the bench to run for three touchdowns and pass for another, Georgia Tech’s defense stifled Sam Howell much of the game and the Yellow Jackets beat a ranked team for the first time in Geoff Collins’ three seasons as coach with a 45-22 upset of No. 21 North Carolina.

Sims played for the first time since he was injured in a season-opening loss to Northern Illinois and surrendered his starting job to Jordan Yates.

“I’m not going to lie,” Sims said. “I was really in a slump mentally for a couple of days. But I just talked to my family, blocked the outside noise, leaned in on God and my family, and they really helped me get through it.”

Sims replaced Yates late in the second quarter and ran for TDs of 11 and 1 yards that put Georgia Tech in control — the latter set up by his 38-yard scamper.

Sims threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Malachi Carter and finished off the game with a flourish, scoring on a 50-yard run with just over a minute remaining for Georgia Tech (2-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

He rushed for 128 yards on 10 carries and completed 10 of 13 passes for 112 yards.

“There’s no benefit to me being a pouter,” Sims said. “I knew my time was going to come.”

North Carolina (2-2, 1-2 ACC) is shaping up as one of the nation’s most underachieving teams after coming into the season ranked in the top 10.

Howell was sacked eight times and fumbled twice, leading to 10 points for the the Yellow Jackets in the first half. He also was stuffed on a fourth-down run in his own territory, setting up a short field for another Georgia Tech touchdown drive.

“I’m really, really disappointed in the way we played,” coach Mack Brown said. “Sims came in and did a tremendous job in the second half. We couldn’t stop him.”

Howell completed 25 of 39 for 306 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored the game’s first TD on a 23-yard run, but finished with just 8 yards rushing after back-to-back games with more than 100 yards.

Howell’s chief tormenter was Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas, who had 2.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles in the Tar Heels backfield.

“We knew we had to put pressure on him,” said linebacker Quez Jackson, who chipped in with 10 tackles including a sack. “He can beat you with his arms and his legs.”

The Tar Heels didn’t look anything like the team that blew away Virginia the week before, piling up 699 total yards in a 59-39 victory.

Instead, they reverted to the shaky form of a 17-10 loss at Virginia Tech in the season opener, when Howell was sacked six times and threw three interceptions.

Carolina rushed for just 63 yards and gave up 13 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

The Yellow Jackets played the first of six games in six seasons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, about a mile from their midtown campus and best known as home of the NFLs Atlanta Falcons.

The retractable-roof facility was only about half-filled. The announced attendance was 37,450, and no tickets were sold in the upper deck.

Carolina hosts rival Duke on Saturday while the Yellow Jackets return to the friendly confines of Bobby Dodd Stadium to host Pitt.

hometownheadlines.com

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Shorter hammered by West Georgia. Atlanta Braves get ‘gutsy’ win. Georgia waltzes by Vandy; Tech dominates North Carolina. Falcons at Giants this afternoon.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. BASEBALL. The Atlanta Braves win, magic number now 7. Media release: Still riding the high created...
GEORGIA STATE
swimswam.com

Georgia Tech Swim & Dive Announces 2021-22 Schedule

“We are very excited to be hosting many top-ranked collegiate teams at the McAuley Aquatic Center this season, as well as the ACC and NCAA Championships,” Toni M. And Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving Head Coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. “Our team is looking forward to competing in front of our fans, and our away meets promise to be a fantastic test for both our swimming and diving teams. Go Jackets!”
SWIMMING & SURFING
chatsports.com

Phils' 5-game win streak ended by Pirates; Atlanta on deck

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies starter Hans Crouse gave up a home run to Cole Tucker on his first major league pitch and Philadelphia's playoff hopes took a hit Sunday with a 6-0 loss to Max Kranick and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Phillies, who had won five in a row, began...
MLB
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

