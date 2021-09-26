CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Jim Hightower: We Should Look Back for Our Future

By Jim Hightower
Twin Falls Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“If you think education is expensive, try ignorance,” the old bumper sticker says. Yet for decades, national and state lawmakers have flaunted their ignorance of what makes a good society by stupidly shortchanging our investment in our youngest minds. At the same time, corporate and governmental policymakers have intentionally rigged our economic and political systems to hold down workers’ incomes even while their living expenses rise. The result is that mothers and fathers alike are herded into whatever jobs or jobettes are available — just to make ends meet. This leaves young children to ... what?

