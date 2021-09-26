American League playoff race weekly recap: September 20th-25th

The second base position has generated a lot of discussion around the New York Yankees this year, and for good reason. Although the season began with DJ LeMahieu as the clear starter at the position, the acquisition of Rougned Odor from the Texas Rangers and the Jay Bruce, Mike Ford, and Chris Gittens black holes at first base made Odor the regular starter at the position for a large stretch of the season. An injury to LeMahieu put the leadoff hitter back at the keystone even while Gio Urshela was on the injured list in August, as he was unable to make the throws from third base until it healed. Finally, on September 13th, fed up with defensive miscues at shortstop, the Yankees returned Gleyber Torres to second base, reshuffling the Yankees infield once again, this time at a pivotal moment in the season.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO