We had DBs playing so far off in man coverage that WF had a free pitch and catch for 10 yards any time they wanted it. With that being said, I’m not sure that the zone defense is any better? I would say, drop 8, hope to get in the throwing lanes or get deflections but our DB’s also can’t catch. So I’m back to what I said earlier. Go for it on every 4th down and onside kick every time.