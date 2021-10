THE SCENE IS DOWNRIGHT BOISTEROUS among the audience gathered at the outdoor Forest Theater in Carmel to watch Pacific Repertory Theatre’s rendition of Shrek the Musical. The crowd is loud and responsive, quick to laugh and clap. They even seem to want to turn the play into a sing-along, a generally discouraged practice. The 275 tickets sold to this performance – to every performance each weekend from Aug. 6 to Sept. 19 – were snatched up quickly by families and other theater enthusiasts ready to take in a show. There was no hesitation, no lag time.

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO