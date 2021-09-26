CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

WSL roundup: Chelsea end Manchester United’s 100% record with 6-1 thrashing

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuASy_0c8XuT4k00
Chelsea's Sam Kerr (left) celebrates scoring their third goal with Fran Kirby (centre).

Forward Sam Kerr scored twice and Fran Kirby netted her 50th Women’s Super League goal as champions Chelsea swept aside a sorry Manchester United 6-1 on Sunday.

Chelsea got off to a flying start when Kerr made the most of some shoddy defending from United in the second minute to play in Kirby who tapped in from close range. Pernille Harder doubled their advantage with a fine solo run and dink in the 24th minute.

The visitors piled more misery on United four minutes before the interval as Kerr and Kirby reversed roles for the Australia international to stab home a third.

United improved after the break and pulled one back through the substitute Alessia Russo in the 48th minute but Chelsea restored their three-goal lead almost immediately when Kerr drove home a cross from the right. Replays, however, suggested the 28-year-old may have been lucky not to be flagged for offside.

The substitutes Drew Pence and Jessie Fleming grabbed a goal each before full time, leaving both sides on six points from their opening three games.

“I think we’re a better team than we’ve ever been,” said Chelsea’s manager, Emma Hayes. “I think we’re miles better than we were last year. We’ve got world-class attackers and that’s what they showed today. I didn’t think we were very good to be honest, I thought we were poor in the first half by our standards, and we were 3-0 up so I expect another level.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Qv0U_0c8XuT4k00
Emily Gielnik celebrates scoring Aston Villa’s first goal at Brighton. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters

The Australia international Emily Gielnik’s goal helped Aston Villa stun Brighton by inflicting a first defeat of the season. Brighton had begun the day top of the WSL with two wins from two, including an impressive 5-0 defeat of Birmingham before the international break, but they came unstuck against Carla Ward’s team, who were untroubled.

Tottenham maintained an unbeaten start with Jessica Naz striking late to give them a 1-0 win over

.

West Ham earned a first victory of the season with a 4-0 defeat of the WSL newcomers Leicester City. The Australian Tameka Yallop opened the scoring on her debut before Claudia Walker and two own goals completed the result.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Man United ship six at home to Chelsea in WSL; Sam Kerr nets two

Manchester United were hammered 6-1 by Chelsea on Sunday in the Women's Super League, continuing their winless record against the London side. Alessia Russo's second half strike wasn't enough to pull United past Chelsea with a brace from Sam Kerr as well as goals from Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby, Drew Spence and Jessie Fleming securing the win.
MLS
SB Nation

WATCH: Sam Kerr adds a third for Chelsea against Manchester United

Just a few minutes before the half time whistle, Fran Kirby gets the ball in the final third and moves to the penalty box. With United defenders closing in on her, she threads the ball through to Sam Kerr whose left-footed finish is enough to have Chelsea beat the hosts for a third time in 45 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Manchester United Send Chelsea Transfer Warning Over Declan Rice Pursuit

Manchester United have made Declan Rice a top target for 2022 after failing to sign a holding midfielder in the summer, according to reports. It was reported recently that the 22-year-old, who has been targeted by Chelsea for a considerable amount of time, is highly likely to depart West Ham at the end of the campaign, as he looks to challenge for major trophies and play on the biggest stages.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessie Fleming
Person
Sam Kerr
Person
Carla Ward
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Jessica Naz
Person
Emma Hayes
Person
Claudia Walker
Person
Tameka Yallop
Yardbarker

Man City 'Monitoring the Situation' of West Ham Star - Chelsea and Manchester United Also Interested With Latter Expected to Make Move

With City's clear need for a recognised number nine, it may be easy to forget that the club will be in the market for a defensive midfielder sometime in the near future. Despite Fernandinho still showcasing his brilliance at the age of 36, it looks likely it will be time for both parties to part ways at the end of the ongoing season. His one-year extension also merits his outstanding work off the field and his role as club captain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Harry Kane 'looked despondent towards the end' of Chelsea thrashing and knows Spurs aren't going to challenge for the top four this season, claims Gary Neville

Gary Neville believes Harry Kane will be thinking that Tottenham won't be able to get into the top four following their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea. Kane cut a frustrated figure as Tottenham were beaten on Sunday and Neville feels that the striker will be hugely concerned about his prospects of winning silverware with the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Chelsea thrash Spurs as Greaves death overshadows action

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chelsea and Manchester United maintained their unbeaten starts to the Premier League season on Sunday as English football mourned the passing of goalscoring great Jimmy Greaves. Chelsea, the club with whom Greaves began his career, won 3-0 at Tottenham Hotspur, for whom the forward netted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsl#Thrashing#Women#Brighton#Tottenham#Australian
The Guardian

European roundup: Lewandowski extends his record run as Bayern thrash Bochum

Robert Lewandowski scored yet again in Bayern Munich’s 7-0 rout of promoted Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Lewandowski stretched his scoring run to 19 consecutive games across all competitions for Bayern. The Poland striker’s second-half goal also ensured he became the first Bundesliga player to score in 13 consecutive home games.
primenewsghana.com

Carabao Cup: Manchester United dumped out, Chelsea, Arsenal progress

West Ham secured a 1-0 win against Manchester United in the third round of the Carabao Cup courtesy of an early Manuel Lanzini strike. The visitors took the lead in the ninth minute at Old Trafford when Ryan Fredericks teed up Lanzini for a tidy finish past Dean Henderson. Henderson...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

David de Gea finally ends penalty hoodoo by saving his first in FIVE years from Mark Noble in Manchester United's 2-1 win over West Ham... breaking a record of 40 missed penalty saves

David de Gea finally put his penalty-saving curse behind him after stopping Mark Noble's effort in Manchester United's 2-1 win over West Ham on Sunday. De Gea, known for being a fantastic shot-stopper when at his best, has been dogged by his penalty failures for several years. But with United's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Psychological Advantage Over Manchester City

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has discussed his team's psychological advantage over Manchester City as they have won the last three encounters. This includes the 2021 Champions League Final in Porto as Chelsea denied Pep Guardiola's side to lift their second Champions League trophy. Speaking to the press ahead of the...
SB Nation

Player Ratings: West Ham 1-2 Manchester United

Manchester United player ratings from their 2-1 at the London Stadium on Sunday. Dave STILL saves. De Gea was the hero at the end with his first penalty save since the Louis Van Gaal era, which capped another impressive performance from the Spaniard. Dare we say he’s rediscovering his mojo?
SB Nation

League Cup Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe

Manchester City 6, Kevin De Bruyne (29’), Riyad Mahrez (43’, 83’), Phil Foden (45’+1’), Ferran Torres (71’) Cole Palmer (88’) Wycombe 1, B Hanlan (22’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win the League cup match and proceed to the next round. A fun match that had many good...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Manchester United 0-1 West Ham at the Carabao Cup

With both teams resting players, West Ham beat Manchester United and managed to hold on through the good saves of goalkeeper Areola. The Londoners had not won at Old Trafford for 14 years. The victory guarantees a place in the next phase of the Carabao Cup. 4:34 PM20 minutes ago.
The Independent

Manchester United’s Dean Henderson ‘wants loan move’ with Chelsea ‘ready to offer Mason Mount new contract’

What the papers sayDean Henderson is reportedly seeking a spell away from Old Trafford after being usurped by David De Gea as the side’s goalkeeper. Henderson has been unable to even earn a bench spot this season due to suffering from long Covid. The Sun says the 24-year-old England international wants to be sent out on loan in January, after having previously been sent by United to Sheffield United twice.A reward is in the offing for Mason Mount‘s efforts for the Three Lions and Chelsea, according to the Evening Standard. The paper says the 22-year-old midfielder, who signed a five-year...
SB Nation

Manchester City Crush Wycombe, 6-1: Reaction & Tweets

A delightful victory as City advance in their favorite competition, the Carabao Cup. With an inexperienced backline and other young academy players it was perhaps Phil Foden who outshined everyone else. He played a great match and all the young defenders played a great match too. We move with a...
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy