WSL roundup: Chelsea end Manchester United’s 100% record with 6-1 thrashing

Chelsea's Sam Kerr (left) celebrates scoring their third goal with Fran Kirby (centre).

Forward Sam Kerr scored twice and Fran Kirby netted her 50th Women’s Super League goal as champions Chelsea swept aside a sorry Manchester United 6-1 on Sunday.

Chelsea got off to a flying start when Kerr made the most of some shoddy defending from United in the second minute to play in Kirby who tapped in from close range. Pernille Harder doubled their advantage with a fine solo run and dink in the 24th minute.

The visitors piled more misery on United four minutes before the interval as Kerr and Kirby reversed roles for the Australia international to stab home a third.

United improved after the break and pulled one back through the substitute Alessia Russo in the 48th minute but Chelsea restored their three-goal lead almost immediately when Kerr drove home a cross from the right. Replays, however, suggested the 28-year-old may have been lucky not to be flagged for offside.

The substitutes Drew Pence and Jessie Fleming grabbed a goal each before full time, leaving both sides on six points from their opening three games.

“I think we’re a better team than we’ve ever been,” said Chelsea’s manager, Emma Hayes. “I think we’re miles better than we were last year. We’ve got world-class attackers and that’s what they showed today. I didn’t think we were very good to be honest, I thought we were poor in the first half by our standards, and we were 3-0 up so I expect another level.”

Emily Gielnik celebrates scoring Aston Villa’s first goal at Brighton. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters

The Australia international Emily Gielnik’s goal helped Aston Villa stun Brighton by inflicting a first defeat of the season. Brighton had begun the day top of the WSL with two wins from two, including an impressive 5-0 defeat of Birmingham before the international break, but they came unstuck against Carla Ward’s team, who were untroubled.

Tottenham maintained an unbeaten start with Jessica Naz striking late to give them a 1-0 win over

West Ham earned a first victory of the season with a 4-0 defeat of the WSL newcomers Leicester City. The Australian Tameka Yallop opened the scoring on her debut before Claudia Walker and two own goals completed the result.