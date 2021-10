The Miami Dolphins are 1-1 and in normal years, that would be perfectly fine but with the talent on this team, we should expect more. 2021 has just started in the NFL and while the Dolphins are at .500 the reality is they played average football week one and got blown out in week two. It was the second blowout in a row to the Bills dating back to the final game of the 2020 season.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO