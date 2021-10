Talia Schenck turned in a six-goal game as Lawrence defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro North 8-1 on Friday in Lawrence. The six-goal game was the second game in a row that Schenck had hit that number and the seventh time on the season that Schenck has scored at least that many goals. Schenck, a senior, is closing in on 200 goals for her career, now at 188.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO