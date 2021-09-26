CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rivers, KY

Mr. Harold Glenn Poss, 56

 5 days ago

Mr. Harold Glenn Poss, 56 of Grand Rivers, Kentucky, died Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Mr. Poss was a native of Duluth, Georgia, and the son of the late Clifford Ray and Celia Jane (Stewart) Poss. He was employed by the Road Department of Livingston County, Kentucky. Mr. Poss was of the Baptist faith and a member of Gilbertsville Masonic Lodge No. 835 in Grand Rivers. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

